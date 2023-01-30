Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Monday, January 30th.

By Madame Miranda
January 30, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Monday, our egoistic and emotional sides will be affected by two powerful cosmic aspects. The first is an auspicious trine between the Sun and Mars in the 5th and 9th Houses of Pleasure and Philosophy, respectively. The second is a slightly more negative square between a waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn in the 8th and 5th Houses.

Where will your sign fall into the celestial mix?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

The cosmos are aligning in your favor, Aries. Use this energy to your advantage while it’s here. Take note of all the things you’re learning, and don’t forget to reflect on your emotional state. You’re on the right path, now follow it.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The respite you seek isn’t as vague or distant as it might seem, Taurus. No one knows what feels good to you better than you. Trust your judgment, and don’t be afraid to avoid the things that spark unease or apprehension.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

The best way to get a better sense of these revelations is to talk them out. Trying to juggle these contrasting ideas in your head obviously isn’t working. So, what would be the harm in trying something different?

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Taking definitive action can be a major commitment. Consequently, it’s normal to feel a little hesitation at first. Look deep into your emotional psyche today. It will reveal whether you’re making the right choice or a potential misstep.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

As fun as frolicking out and about can be, the stars urge you to find some time to quietly reflect on your own—preferably in nature. Your cosmic alignments suggest a need to recenter and recalibrate your focus.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You’re allowed to feel however you’re feeling, but your privilege stops at those feelings affecting those around you. It’s your job to communicate what’s going on. After that, they can process and react as they so choose.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

If you’re out of touch with your needs, then how do you expect to follow a life path that meets them? For as flexible as your mindset and attitude can be, you seem awfully bent on avoiding self-advocacy, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You’re on the precipice of great change, Scorpio. Try not to let the little details distract you, and keep your eyes on the bigger picture. Don’t be afraid to push back against the status quo—sometimes, it’s necessary.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Rather than staying so focused on what this experience can offer you, why not consider what you could bring to the situation? Indeed, you have more influence over the outcome of this endeavor than you might realize.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Opening yourself up to other people is difficult. You aren’t inherently flawed for having trouble with this concept—most people do. However, the important thing is that you keep pushing through for the benefit of both parties.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

No one is immune to the need for evolution, Aquarius—not even you. After all, change should be nothing new to someone as trailblazing as you. Don’t let your ego get hung up on the fact that you weren’t the one to think of it.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You’ve made some great progress, and that’s something of which you should be proud. But the work doesn’t stop here, Pisces. Now, you have an obligation to assess your progress before moving further down the path. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

