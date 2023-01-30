Your Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Monday, our egoistic and emotional sides will be affected by two powerful cosmic aspects. The first is an auspicious trine between the Sun and Mars in the 5th and 9th Houses of Pleasure and Philosophy, respectively. The second is a slightly more negative square between a waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn in the 8th and 5th Houses.

Where will your sign fall into the celestial mix?

The cosmos are aligning in your favor, Aries. Use this energy to your advantage while it’s here. Take note of all the things you’re learning, and don’t forget to reflect on your emotional state. You’re on the right path, now follow it.

The respite you seek isn’t as vague or distant as it might seem, Taurus. No one knows what feels good to you better than you. Trust your judgment, and don’t be afraid to avoid the things that spark unease or apprehension.

The best way to get a better sense of these revelations is to talk them out. Trying to juggle these contrasting ideas in your head obviously isn’t working. So, what would be the harm in trying something different?

Taking definitive action can be a major commitment. Consequently, it’s normal to feel a little hesitation at first. Look deep into your emotional psyche today. It will reveal whether you’re making the right choice or a potential misstep.

As fun as frolicking out and about can be, the stars urge you to find some time to quietly reflect on your own—preferably in nature. Your cosmic alignments suggest a need to recenter and recalibrate your focus.

You’re allowed to feel however you’re feeling, but your privilege stops at those feelings affecting those around you. It’s your job to communicate what’s going on. After that, they can process and react as they so choose.

If you’re out of touch with your needs, then how do you expect to follow a life path that meets them? For as flexible as your mindset and attitude can be, you seem awfully bent on avoiding self-advocacy, Libra.

You’re on the precipice of great change, Scorpio. Try not to let the little details distract you, and keep your eyes on the bigger picture. Don’t be afraid to push back against the status quo—sometimes, it’s necessary.

Rather than staying so focused on what this experience can offer you, why not consider what you could bring to the situation? Indeed, you have more influence over the outcome of this endeavor than you might realize.

Opening yourself up to other people is difficult. You aren’t inherently flawed for having trouble with this concept—most people do. However, the important thing is that you keep pushing through for the benefit of both parties.

No one is immune to the need for evolution, Aquarius—not even you. After all, change should be nothing new to someone as trailblazing as you. Don’t let your ego get hung up on the fact that you weren’t the one to think of it.

You’ve made some great progress, and that’s something of which you should be proud. But the work doesn’t stop here, Pisces. Now, you have an obligation to assess your progress before moving further down the path.

