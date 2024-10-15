dad-shot-to-death-in-front-of-his-3-children-after-road-rage-dispute-turns-violent

A father from North Carolina has sadly died following an alleged road rage incident in which a 75-year-old man shot him.

Terrell Eugene Giddens, 75, of Sherrills Ford, has been arrested and charged with murder, along with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Michael Guida, also from Sherrills Ford, according to a statement from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, October 12, at 4:53 p.m., deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Island Point Road and North View Harbour Drive in Catawba, N.C. Upon arrival, they discovered Guida deceased, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the official statement.

Eyewitnesses report that both men halted their vehicles and stepped out at the intersection. During the ensuing altercation, one of the men, later identified as Giddens, allegedly shot Guida, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Eyewitnesses stated that during the incident, the shooter reportedly discharged multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by his three children, aged 13, 11, and 2. Fortunately, the children were unharmed.

Eyewitnesses gave deputies detailed descriptions of the vehicle and suspect. This directed them to Giddens’s residence on Island Point Road, where he was subsequently arrested.

Locals React to the Tragic Shooting of a Father Following a Road Rage Incident

On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified Guida as the victim. Due to their ages, the identities of his children—who are the three victims of attempted first-degree murder—will remain confidential.

Meanwhile, locals flooded the comments of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post about the tragic incident.

“Omg those poor children had to witness this,” one concerned resident wrote. “Dear Lord…what is wrong with folks? Those poor kids will be traumatized for the rest of their life,’ another person added. “I can’t wrap my mind around this AT ALL. I’m praying so hard for this family,” a third concerned onlooker wrote.

Giddens is currently being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, October 14. It remains uncertain whether he has engaged an attorney to represent him.