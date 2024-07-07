Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Dad Killed After Placing Lit Firework on His Head on 4th of July

CultureHuman Interest
By Evan Roberson
July 7, 2024 | 7:16 a.m. CDT
dad-killed-after-placing-lit-firework-on-his-head-on-4th-of-july

A South Carolina father was killed on July 4th after he placed a lit firework on top of his head.

Allen Ray McGrew, 41, was hosting a 4th of July block party in the town of Summerville. He wanted to “show off” during the party, so he sparked a large firework and placed it on his head. He died instantly.

South Carolina Man Dies in 4th of July Firework Accident

Allen’s wife, Paige McGrew, confirmed the news of his passing in an interview with the Post and Courier.

“He was holding this firework over his top hat,” she stated. “I thought he was just showboating before he set it on the ground. I didn’t realize he had already lit it.”

Allen McGrew was dressed in an Uncle Sam costume and had been drinking for several hours before the incident. Paige stated: “Allen loved this holiday. He was a patriot, he was proud of his son and he was excited to have a new daughter-in-law. He was living his best life last night.”

“I was on the phone with a client and I just lost it, I was laughing so hard. I had to tell her what was going on. The client said, ‘Oh, I have to see this,’ so Allen came around in front of the camera to show off his costume,” Paige recalled. “That was Allen. He was a genuine, good person and he loved life. He worked hard and he played hard.”

This is a developing story.