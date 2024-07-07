dad-killed-after-placing-lit-firework-on-his-head-on-4th-of-july

A South Carolina father was killed on July 4th after he placed a lit firework on top of his head.

Allen Ray McGrew, 41, was hosting a 4th of July block party in the town of Summerville. He wanted to “show off” during the party, so he sparked a large firework and placed it on his head. He died instantly.

NEW: Man filmed dancing just moments before he blew his head up after placing a firework on his hat during 4th of July celebrations.



South Carolina man Allen Ray McGrew passed on Thursday in a tragic firework accident.



The 41-year-old reportedly placed a firework on top of… pic.twitter.com/eqxHjFzyqq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2024

South Carolina Man Dies in 4th of July Firework Accident

Allen’s wife, Paige McGrew, confirmed the news of his passing in an interview with the Post and Courier.

“He was holding this firework over his top hat,” she stated. “I thought he was just showboating before he set it on the ground. I didn’t realize he had already lit it.”

Allen McGrew was dressed in an Uncle Sam costume and had been drinking for several hours before the incident. Paige stated: “Allen loved this holiday. He was a patriot, he was proud of his son and he was excited to have a new daughter-in-law. He was living his best life last night.”

“I was on the phone with a client and I just lost it, I was laughing so hard. I had to tell her what was going on. The client said, ‘Oh, I have to see this,’ so Allen came around in front of the camera to show off his costume,” Paige recalled. “That was Allen. He was a genuine, good person and he loved life. He worked hard and he played hard.”

This is a developing story.