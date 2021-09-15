‘CSI’ Star William Petersen’s Family Begging Him To Lose Weight ‘Before It’s Too Late’?

Are William Petersen‘s loved ones begging him to lose weight? One tabloid claims the CSI star’s recent health scare has his family concerned. After looking into the rumor, here’s what we found.

‘Pudgy’ William Petersen Gets ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Set?

This week, the National Enquirer reports William Petersen’s recent “collapse” on the set of CSI: Las Vegas is a sign that the star needs to make some major life changes. Recent reports revealed that Petersen was taken from work to the hospital via ambulance after the actor said he wasn’t feeling well. Since Petersen had been working long days nonstop for 12 weeks, sources have speculated that his condition was caused by exhaustion.

An insider dished, “He had a close call there, but everyone knows there are only so many chances he’ll get to turn things around,” adding that Petersen’s wife, Gina, and his doctors “are telling him he needs to overhaul his whole lifestyle and get on a sensible diet and exercise regime — and stick to it because he looks unhealthy. His hospitalization was a wake-up call to ditch the bad habits, like downing steak and potatoes, and eat more veggies.”

The insider adds that Petersen sometimes struggles with moderation when it comes to his alcohol intake. Apparently, the star is known to have “a few cocktails” after a particularly long day. “Gina is putting her foot down because she’s worried he’ll croak before their kids have a chance to grow up!”

Loved Ones Begging ‘Bloated Big Shot’ William Petersen To ‘Slim Down’?

After looking into the tabloid’s claims, we seriously doubt its sincerity. First of all, who is the magazine talking to? What kind of friend of Petersen’s would run to the tabloids to spill his private information? It’s obvious this alleged insider — if they even exist — isn’t really close to Petersen or his family. Furthermore, no credible source has brought up his weight, diet, or lifestyle.

Sources told TMZ that the actor’s condition was most likely caused by overexertion. While diet and fitness are important to overall health, we’re sure the people he loves are urging the 68-year-old actor to take it easy and rest — not hit the gym. Also, doctors don’t just tell patients to start dieting because they “look unhealthy,” as the magazine alleges. If they are urging him to watch what he eats, that conclusion would be drawn after a thorough examination.

It’s obvious the magazine simply wanted to shame Petersen. The outlet even not-so-subtly implies that Petersen is an alcoholic — a claim that is entirely unfounded. This shameful report should be completely disregarded since it only backs up with its claims with insults and the word of unnamed insiders.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

The National Enquirer constantly insults celebrities under the guise of concern for their health. Earlier this year, the magazine reported Wendy Williams was in need of “emergency psychological care.” Then the outlet alleged William Shatner’s loved ones were begging him to slow down as he was a danger to himself. And more recently, the publication claimed Alan Alda’s recent television appearance had friends worried for his health. All of these celebrities are doing relatively fine, making it clear that the Enquirer has no medical expertise.