Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Handsy With Rumored Wife Georgina Rodríguez in Beach Day Photos

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo clearly couldn’t resist the temptation, playfully giving rumored wife Georgina Rodríguez a cheeky grab. Something tells us he was fine taking this yellow card…

Ronaldo was spotted giving the model’s ample derrière a little squeeze while they splashed around in the French Riviera during their romantic escape on Saturday. However, the 39-year-old Portuguese athlete seemed to score points with his 30-year-old partner. As Rodríguez climbed aboard the vessel, she threw her partner a flirty glance…

Of course, a sneaky snap of the prolific buttocks grab found its way to all corners of the internet.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/YoEEiH3A40 — Naija Trend (@NaijaTrend_1) September 2, 2024

Rodríguez lounged in the sun, clad in a playful white bikini and adorned with oval sunglasses, a striking necklace, and multiple bracelets. The raven-haired beauty secured her hair in a low bun. Meanwhile, Ronaldo showcased his athletic, ever-beach-ready body in olive green swim trunks.

They basked in the sun, their bronzed, toned bodies radiating like mythic gods of old. Meanwhile, the sad, regular frumpy people of the world looked on with a bittersweet mixture of awe and envy.

https://twitter.com/MotivacionesF/status/1830701962968604713

The couple was seen unwinding on the lower deck of their yacht, sipping drinks from white coffee mugs and dipping their feet in the water. They seemed absorbed in a lively conversation, with Rodríguez resting her hand on the athlete’s shoulder. At one moment, Ronaldo took a bold plunge into the ocean while Rodríguez sat back, watching intently.

Marriage Rumors Have Followed Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Since July

In July, Ronaldo sparked speculation that he and Rodríguez had secretly married while shooting a promotional video for the fitness brand Whoop.

“Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do. When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home,” he said, per Page Six.

“I can push her and she can push me, too,” he added.

Indeed, it seems telling that Ronaldo literally referred to having a wife. However, it’s officially up in the air whether or not he’s put a ring on it.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s rep wouldn’t confirm or deny if the power couple had tied the knot.

“I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano has married Georgina. I simply do not know,” the rep insisted to Page Six.

In 2016, the couple began dating after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez was employed. They have two daughters, Alana and Bella, and tragically lost Bella’s twin brother at birth in 2022.