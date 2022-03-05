Courteney Cox Called Out For Supposed ‘Zombie’ Face After Alleged Plastic Surgery

Is Courteney Cox wrestling with the media for criticizing her looks? One tabloid claims Cox was upset by the public’s response to her recent talk-show appearance. Let’s check in on the Shining Vale star.

Courteney Cox ‘Zapped For Zombie Look’?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Courteney Cox was nearly unrecognizable when she appeared on a UK talk show to promote her new comedy-horror series, Shining Vale. Apparently, the internet was quick to criticize Cox for her “House of Wax look,” flaming the actress for her apparent affinity for plastic surgery. “She’s very aware of the snarky comments about her shiny, plumped-up face. It’s brought up a lot of insecurity,” an insider dishes.

“But Courteney’s her own worst enemy because she won’t stop tampering with her features even though it’s gone too far! Her face is looking Botoxed and filled to the max, and she can’t even crack a smile… It’s no wonder she looks like a zombie!” Then the tabloid consults a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Cox to clear the air.

“It looks like Courteney continues to undergo cosmetic treatments,” the doctor concludes. “Her lips appear to have been injected with a filler to look plump, as well as her cheeks. I suspect she’s had Botox to her forehead and frown lines, and it’s possible she’s undergone skin-tightening treatments.”

‘Frozen-Faced’ Appearance Worrying Fans?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, it’s true Courteney Cox has had some work done — she’s never denied that. What the tabloid failed to mention is that Cox has spoken extensively about how she regrets getting plastic surgery. While she’s never hidden the fact that she’s had work done, she hasn’t gone under the knife in years — so the tabloid is a bit behind with this story. And during a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Courteney Cox rehashed her battle to accept the process of aging.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Cox said. “And I didn’t realize that, oh sh*t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.” Given the tabloid’s omission of this important context, it’s obvious that it only ever wanted to insult Cox.

The Tabloid On Courteney Cox

Of course, we know better than to take anything the National Enquirer says about Cox at face value. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Cox was breaking things off with longtime partner Johnny McDaid. Then the magazine reported Cox was pushing McDaid away with her controlling nature. And the publication even alleged Cox was feuding with Jennifer Aniston. It likely comes as no surprise to hear that the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable when it comes to Courteney Cox.

