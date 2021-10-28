Courteney Cox Jeopardizing Relationship With Johnny McDaid By Being ‘Control Freak’?

Is Courteney Cox turning into a bridezilla right before her wedding with Johnny McDaid? According to one outlet, the former Friends star is “driving everyone crazy” with her anxiety, even her soon-to-be husband. Gossip Cop investigates the story to find out if Cox is indeed jeopardizing her relationship.

‘Crazed’ Courteney Cox Stressing Out Over Her Wedding?

Per the National Enquirer, Courteney Cox “has gone full-on bridezilla” and is obsessively planning her wedding. Apparently, the Cougar Town star “is being a royal pain by impulsively making changes.” With only a few months before the wedding ceremony, all the stress is putting a strain on Cox and McDaid’s relationship. “Courteney’s gripped with anxiety and driving everyone crazy,” an insider close to the duo says.

The insider explains that Cox is “changing her mind” almost every day about the most minor details. “Courteney is such a control freak, and she can’t let go,” the source dishes. Apparently, McDaid is noticing the not-so-favorable parts of Cox’s personality, which could jeopardize the wedding. “Johnny’s seeing what married life with a type-A person could look like — and it’s not comforting!” the insider concludes.

Is Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid’s Wedding Really In Jeopardy?

So, is the National Enquirer correct with its claim that Cox and McDaid may not even make it to the wedding ceremony? At Gossip Cop, we’re simply not buying it. Not only does the tabloid have a terrible track record when it comes to reporting on the couple’s relationship status, but there’s also no evidence. For one, Cox herself has clarified the state of her relationship. In an appearance on Ellen, Cox said, “He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together. We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before.” There’s no wedding to obsess over in the first place.

A month ago, Cox shared a couple of photos on Instagram commemorating the couple’s eight-year anniversary. In the post, Cox shared a picture of her and McDaid when they first started their relationship, along with a current photo. “8 years later…I asked him to come up with a caption and he fell asleep. Still got it. Happy Anniversary xoxo,” Cox captioned the photo. Does that seem like a couple on the verge of ending things? We certainly don’t think so.

The False Rumors About Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid

From the start, the National Enquirer has been concocting rumors about Cox and McDaid and the strength of their relationship. For example, the outlet claimed the couple’s long-distance relationship during quarantine caused a lot of tension. Apparently, McDaid “kept pushing his visits back” because he’d rather stay in London than visit Cox. The story was (obviously) fabricated, which Gossip Cop confirmed after finding reports from a more reputable outlet. Cox and McDaid are very happy as they are, despite what the Enquirer claims.