Couple Nearly Killed as Car Smashes Through Their Living Room Wall in Shocking Video

An Arizona couple and their four dogs narrowly escaped unharmed when a Ford Mustang crashed into their living room.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera sustained cuts and minor injuries when a car crashed into their living room at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, just as they were settling down for a late dinner.

The couple shared video footage of the moment the Mustang crashed through the exterior wall, sending a cloud of dust and debris into the air.

“It was like a bomb went off,” Holmberg recalled to 12News. “[The car] comes smashing in and just it’s there. It happened so quick. It was so explosive.”

The Couple’s Four Dogs Were Also Unharmed After a Car Came Crashing Through Their Living Room

At the time of the crash, three of the couple’s four dogs were in the living room with them. Following the incident, Holmberg shared a video on TikTok to reassure everyone that all of their dogs were safe and unharmed.

The couple and their dogs moments before a car came crashing through their living room. (Image via TikTok / @marcusholmberg3)

Sabrina Rivera confirmed to the Arizona outlet that their prized pooches were fine. However, she plans to take them to the vet soon to make sure.

“No injuries were found but definitely a vet visit will be in play when we have funds to cover it,” Rivera explained.

“An angel was watching my family,” Marcus Holmberg later wrote on TikTok. (Image via TikTok / @marcusholmberg3)

Holmberg shared on social media that the crash completely displaced their home from its foundation, with repair costs potentially soaring to $30,000. In response, the couple launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the expenses for repairing their home and his truck, which also sustained damage in the accident.

The aftermath of a car smashing through an Arizona couple’s living room. (Image via GoFundMe)

“My lady and I were enjoying dinner on Friday night when a reckless driver, an 18-year-old with a 5.0 Mustang, drove through our house because he failed at doing donuts in the street,” Holmberg wrote on the campaign’s page.

“We are just trying to survive. we’re asking for the bare minimum to get our home fixed. And my truck repaired,” he added.

So far, the couple have managed to raise just over $7,200 of a $30,000 goal.

Police reported that the 18-year-old suspected of crashing into the home has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence.