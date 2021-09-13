Country Stars Slam Gwen Stefani For ‘Riding On The Coattails’ Of Blake Shelton?

Are country stars turning against Gwen Stefani for using her marriage to Blake Shelton to break into the country music scene? One tabloid claims Nashville isn’t opening its arms to Stefani. Here’s what we know.

‘Pop Princess’ Gwen Stefani Gets ‘Cold Shoulder’ From Country Stars?

A recent edition of OK! reports Gwen Stefani is ditching her pop roots and going country. Stefani broke onto the country scene when she and her husband, Blake Shelton, released their duet, “Nobody But You.” While she may have charmed the charts, Nashville’s finest musicians aren’t buying it. “They’re shaking their collective heads, wondering why this pop singer from Southern California is picking up all these kudos when she is anything but country,” says one source.

The tabloid insists Stefani still needs to “earn her stripes” as a country star instead of riding on Shelton’s success. Although the couple owns an Oklahoma mega-ranch, they still spend most of their time at their LA digs. One insider says that’s all because of Stefani. “Let’s face it, she up and left — and took Blake with her!” The snitch even speculates that the couple’s Oklahoma wedding was all for show and that Stefani has no real love for the state.

“People place a lot of emphasis on authenticity in country,” the tipster explains. “For Gwen to say she loves Nashville and the South is one thing. But she’s clearly made the choice to base herself elsewhere … so they’re finding it hard to swallow.”

Gwen Stefani ‘Has No Business’ In Country?

There’s no list of rules or requirements when it comes to country music, so it’s odd that this tabloid paints it as if Stefani has done something wrong. It’s extremely common for artists to experiment with different genres, and Stefani definitely isn’t the first to do it. From Lady Gaga and Halsey to Beyoncé and Lil Nas X, plenty of pop and R&B artists have played with the country genre and had great success doing it.

Furthermore, many famous country artists weren’t born in the southern United States. Some of the most popular country artists today aren’t even from the U.S., like Shania Twain and Keith Urban. The point is, it would be extremely odd for a bunch of country artists to gang up on Stefani for releasing one country song — especially when her husband is such a well-established country artist. Since there’s no evidence that any significant country stars had a problem with Stefani hitting their charts, it’s clear there was no story here to begin with.

The Tabloid On Gwen Stefani

OK! has proved unreliable in the past when it comes to Stefani. Earlier this year the outlet claimed Stefani and Shelton were planning an “extravagant $3 million” wedding. Then the tabloid alleged Stefani and Shelton’s relationship was falling apart. And more recently, the magazine reported Shelton was feuding with Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. With no luxurious wedding, no divorce, and no feud, it’s clear OK! can’t be trusted when it comes to Gwen Stefani.