Country Singer Cancels Tour Dates for ‘Family Medical Event,’ Then Makes Huge Announcement

Although he was forced to cancel some tour dates due to a “family medical event,” country singer Koe Wetzel shared the exciting news that he and his partner, Bailey Fisher, welcomed their first child.

Wetzel took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him holding his baby girl, Woods Madison Wetzel, who was born on May 23.

“The most beautiful these eyes have ever seen,” he wrote in the May 27 post’s caption. “The world is yours, Woods Madison Wetzel.”

Fisher also took to the social media platform to share photos of the beautiful newborn, writing, “Woods Madison Wetzel. Born May 23rd, 6:49 am | 5 pounds 11 ounces. My whole heart outside of my body.”

The country singer was supposed to open the initial night of HARDY’s Jim Bob World Tour. However, he ended up canceling his first three opening sets over the Memorial Day weekend. He missed the shows in California and Nevada from May 22 to 24.

Wetzel spoke out about the situation, telling fans on Instagram, “Unfortunately, due to a family medical event, I’ve got to get back to Texas. We hate to miss this first weekend of the JimBob World Tour with our brother HARDY, so make sure y’all show Stephen Wilson Jr. and McCoy Moore all the love.”

He then added, “Hoping to get back out next week and party with y’all in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thanks for understanding. Much love and see you soon. – Koe.”

The Country Singer Says His Newborn Daughter Has Already Impacted His Life

During a recent appearance on the Whiskey Riff Podcast, Wetzel spoke out about how his newborn baby girl has already impacted his life.

“I’m older and wiser, I’m not drinking as much,” he explained. “I had a baby girl last week! She’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever put my eyes on, and she’s an absolute blessing.”

He further shared, “I get just about as much sleep now as I was when I was getting f—ed up all the time, so. It balances itself out a little bit.”

Wetzel also fully admitted he was “terrified” to become a father. “I’m terrified. I’m excited. There are so many emotions right now.”

Wetzel is back on the road, with his next performance taking place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, on Thursday.