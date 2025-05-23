country-singer-busted-on-reckless-driving-and-open-container-charges

Country music singer Gavin Adcock was arrested in Wilson County, Tennessee, on charges of reckless driving and violating the state’s open container laws.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a 26-year-old on Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. The arrest occurred on Interstate 40 near mile marker 229, according to The Tennessean.

The Georgia native was charged with reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released around 4:34 a.m. on Thursday, according to The Tennessean, citing the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adcock, known for songs like “Deep End,” “Ain’t No Cure,” and “A Cigarette,” is currently on tour. His next show is on May 24 at the Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma.

Country singer Gavin Adcock enjoys a beverage while on stage at the ACM Country Kickoff as part of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month. (Photo by Darah Hubbard/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Before his arrest, Gavin Adcock’s last stop on his “Need to Tour” was at The Pinnacle in Nashville. There, he delivered two sold-out performances on May 17 and 18, according to Music Row.

Adcock enjoys another beverage onstage at the ACM Country Kickoff as part of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Adcock is a rising star in country music. He’s known for his energetic anthems like “Actin’ Up Again” and “Past Actions.” He also boasts heartfelt songs like “Sober” and “My Dear My Darlin.”

He recently achieved an impressive milestone, surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

This Reportedly Isn’t the Country Singer’s First Brush with the Law

This isn’t the singer’s first encounter with law enforcement, according to the country music publication Holler. Adcock was previously arrested for driving with a suspended license, an incident he openly addressed on social media in June 2023.

“Went to jail one time because of a suspended license. Sat in there for 10 hours and made friends with my cellmates,” Adcock wrote on X.

During his recent Nashville performances, the singer took the stage holding a bottle of Jack Daniels, per Music Row. The publication also described the scene as electric, with excited fans tossing cups of beer into the air in celebration.