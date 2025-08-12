Major Country Music Star Cancels Concerts Due to Her ‘Busted up Vocal Cords’

Country music star Ashley McBryde was forced to cancel some of her upcoming performances after she “busted up” her vocal cords.

In her latest Instagram Stories post, McBryde revealed the bad news. “My voice has been struggling over the past few weeks,” she shared. “And as much as it pains me, I won’t be able to play my shows this week.”

She then noted, “My doctors have made it crystal clear: my voice needs complete rest to heal. There’s nothing I want more than to be back giving you 100%.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” the singer added. “I’ll see you soon.”

Country music star Ashley McBryde announces she is canceling her upcoming shows per doctors’ orders (Photo by Ashley McBryde/Instagram)

The Grammy winner previously opened up about her vocal cord struggles in a separate Instagram post. Instead of attempting to talk, she used signs with written messages.

“Hi guys. So… I hurt my throat,” she wrote on the signs. “So no talking if I want to be able to sing to you. This would be a good time to practice some [American Sign Language]. Say things like ‘Hi,’ Nice to meet you! Good to see you!’ That way we don’t have to cancel meet and greets. Let’s try together.”

McBryd then started communicating using American Sign Language and captioned the post, “Trybe, doc says I’m working on busted up vocal cords. The last thing I wanna do is cancel any meet and greets or, Heaven forbid, SHOWS. So let’s try this for this week!”

Her next shows were scheduled to take place on Aug. 22 in Tampa, Florida, and Aug. 23 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Ashley McBryde Previously Announced Plans to Open a Non-Alcoholic Bar in Nashville

The vocal cord struggles came just after the country music star announced plans to open a mocktail bar inside Eric Church’s Chief’s in Nashville.

While speaking to Rolling Stone, McBryde shared the establishment will be known as Redemption Bar.

“As someone who is three years sober, the typical response to ‘do you have anything Non-Alcoholic?’ is either ‘why did you come to a bar if you aren’t gonna drink?’ or ‘you can have soda water and a lime, I guess,'” she explained. “Some of my favorite places to socialize became wildly unaccommodating when the only thing that changed was what was in my cup.”

She then stressed the importance of opening Redemption Bar, “It was vital that I create a space where not drinking is the forethought – normalized. You can get alcohol drinks in Redemption too, because everyone is welcome.”

The country music star celebrated three years of sobriety earlier this summer.