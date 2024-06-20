Country Music Legend Mark Chesnutt’s Team Shares Health Update After Emergency Heart Surgery

Country singer Mark Chesnutt, who had a string of hits in the 90s, is on the mend after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

On the evening of Sunday, June 16, 60-year-old Chestnutt was hospitalized and underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery, his team confirmed in an Instagram post.

“Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery,” his team wrote.

“The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery,” they added.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows.” Chesnutt added in the caption.

He continued, “I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you.”.

Fans Show Their Support Following Mark Chesnutt’s Heart Surgery

Mark Chesnutt fans flooded the comments to the Instagram post, wishing the recovering star well following his heart surgery.

“OMG — please get well soon and do not rush your recovery,” one fan wrote. “Prayers for a speedy and full recovery for you Mark. God bless,” a second fan added.

“So relieved this post didn’t end the way I thought it sounded like it was going to! Praying for your full and quick recovery,” a third fan chimed in.

Chesnutt was scheduled to perform in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Friday, June 21, followed by a show in George West, Texas, on Saturday, June 22. He planned to tour the U.S. throughout the summer. However, it appears he is postponing all dates to allow for his recovery.

Chesnutt rose to stardom in the early ’90s, boasting an extensive catalog of albums and hit songs. His impressive career includes 20 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Notably, eight of these tracks—”Brother Jukebox,” “It Sure Is Monday,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “I Just Wanted You to Know,” “Gonna Get a Life,” “Almost Goodbye,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” and “It’s a Little Too Late”—reached number one on the charts.