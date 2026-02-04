country-music-hall-of-famer-injured-in-ice-fall

A country music icon has taken an unscheduled break from the stage after a slippery (and painful) situation on the ice.

On Tuesday, Marty Stuart took to social media to inform fans that he was involved in a serious accident related to Nashville’s recent winter storm.

The 67-year-old Grand Ole Opry member revealed he unexpectedly slipped on ice while walking outdoors. The fall caused a hand injury and a sprained wrist, forcing him to postpone several concerts as he can no longer play his instruments as planned.

However, the “Hillybilly Rock” singer’s sense of humor is firmly intact.

“Well, there’s the slow hand – the Mojo Hand, the Winning Hand, the Unseen Hand, the Hard Working Hand, and then I fell down on a patch of ice and did an excellent job of hurting my hand and spraining my wrist, complete with a state-of-the-art hairline fracture. Good job, Marty!” Stuart joked in the post.

Country music artist Marty Stuart in 2024. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Stuart is getting better every day, but he says the hardest part is letting his guitar and mandolin gather dust.

“It’s getting better by the day,” Stuart explained. “The worst part of it all is I can’t play the guitar or the mandolin, at the moment.”

Marty Stuart Postpones Several Shows Due to Icy Tumble

After the icy tumble, Stuart postponed several performances and kindly asked fans for patience and understanding while he heals. He also promised that he and his longtime band, The Superlatives, will “return in full force just as soon as possible.”

“Meanwhile, stay safe, everybody,” the “Burn Me Down” singer urged in conclusion.

In his post, Stuart’s team provided a caption to help fans manage the schedule changes. He advised that updates for February shows will be shared soon via social media and email. Also, those looking for refunds should contact their original point of purchase for more details.

“Updates for February shows are coming soon, please keep an eye out on socials and your email,” the caption explains. “For any refund information, please contact your point of purchase. Stay safe, everyone!”

Of course, fans filled the post’s comments section with well-wishes… and more than a few jokes.

“Your man card is renewed for another year,” one fan quipped. “As I sort of say to my dog, ‘Heal Marty, heal!'” another onlooker joked. “Hate to hear this, but come on up to Nanih Waiya [Mississippi] and we will throw some of this swamp mud on it, and you’ll be back good as new in days,” another fan advised.

Meanwhile, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has several weeks to mend. Stuart’s website currently lists his next performance for Thursday, March 19, in Lexington, Kentucky.