Roastmaster and comedian Jeff Ross got a taste of humility—and a questionable new ice cream flavor—while on tour.

Videos by Suggest

On April 6, the 59-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos, including one of himself sitting in a hospital bed and another of the ice cream responsible for his unexpected visit.

Ross recounted that he and his band were in Mill Valley, California, celebrating after a performance of his one-man show, Take a Banana for the Ride, when he began feeling unwell and noticed his face starting to swell.

Ross kicked off the caption to the post with: “ROAST ME. TONIGHT’S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON!”

“Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre,” Ross added. “Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some burrata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy.”

The comedian wrote that while the dessert was delicious, it came with an unexpected twist—his lips “blew up” like balloons, landing him in the ER for a surprise overnight stay.

“It was my first allergic reaction ever,” he explained. “I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face.”

“Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly,” he added, before declaring he was still planning to perform “DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT.”

Comedian Pals Roast Jeff Ross After Allergic Reaction

Needless to say, fans and friends were quick to accept Ross’s challenge to roast him after his gaffe.

“Your work in the 6 Flags commercials still holds up,” actor Griffin Dunne joked, alluding to Ross’s resemblance to the infamous bygone Six Flags mascot, Mr. Six. “Didn’t even notice a difference,” comedian Josh Wolf added.

“Nice DSL’S ! OOHHH!!!” legendary comic Andrew Dice Clay quipped, referring to an NSFW acronym about how… elegant… Ross’s plump lips looked in the snapshots.

“Sloth love chunk … and I can always be your chunk! Speedy recovery my brother,” *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone wrote, shouting out the beloved (and deformed) Goonies character, Sloth.

However, a few comedian pals and fans managed to show actual concern.

“Ouch! Get well soon Jeff!” Tom Green wrote. “Omg I hope you feel better, Jeff” a concerned fan also added.

Meanwhile, the show did go on. Ross posted a few snaps with fans from Sunday night’s performance on his Instagram Stories. His impressively pouty lips looked a bit more modest in the photos, no doubt disappointing Andrew Dice Clay.