Comedian Tony Knight Dies at 54 in Horrific Accident at Festival

Tony Knight, a beloved comedian and dog trainer, has died. He was 54 years old.

Knight was at the “Rock and Cars” festival in France when a large tree branch fell on top of him. The falling branch also hit six other attendees, but Knight was the only fatality.

At the time of his death, Knight had just finished paying off his home and was ready to settle down with his partner of 15 years, Hayley Wright. She was not with him at the festival when he passed.

Comedian Tony Knight Dies at 54 in Horrific Accident

Haley Wright’s sister, Joanne Allen, confirmed the news of Knight’s passing to the Daily Mail.

“He was fit, he was passionate, he was charismatic, funny. He was just a good guy,” Allen stated. “The hard part will be her coming home to the farm. Because he’s been there for four years and he’s been pretty handy around the place.”

Allen has launched a GoFundMe to help support her sister and pay for Knights’ funeral service. “My sister is arranging a funeral, covering hospital expenses, meeting police detectives, doctors, and the mayor, visiting the accident site, and sorting Tony’s estate,” the page reads.

At this time, she has raised nearly $8,500.