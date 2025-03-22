Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane Has Died, Tragic Manner of Death Reported

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, a celebrated South African comedian and award-winning actor, has passed away at the age of 31. Dibakwane passed away on Friday, March 7, and was laid to rest a week later, on Friday, March 14, in Mbombela, Nelspruit.

Dibakwane’s family has spoken out following his tragic passing. In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, they revealed that preliminary evidence indicates he may have taken his own life.

PRESS RELEASE



08 March 2025



For Immediate Release



We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of celebrated comedian, actor, and writer Ebenhaezer Dibakwane. A friend to so many, he will be remembered for his off-the-wall humour, original style of stand-up comedy (1) pic.twitter.com/ppdXfny6IJ — pickledginger (@pickledgingerSA) March 8, 2025

The Dibakwane family expressed their deep struggle to come to terms with his passing.

“The past few days have been excruciating for us as we battle to deal with this loss. Preliminary evidence suggests Ebby died by suicide, which we expect will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination,” the statement read.

The family extended their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they have received. They also encouraged anyone battling depression or experiencing suicidal thoughts to reach out to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group for help.

“Poignantly, Ebby was well-known for the talent of making people laugh, and yet he struggled with depression for a number of years,” they added.

“While his passing is devastating for us and many who loved him, it is our prayer that this tragedy may remind all of us of the need to look out for each other, while taking care of our own mental health, including seeking professional help where necessary.”

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane Performed Alongside Comedians Like Trevor Noah and Hannibal Buress

Dibakwane’s journey to stardom began with his triumph at the 6th annual Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards in 2016, where he earned the prestigious Newcomer Award—an achievement that marked the beginning of a bright career. Over the years, he has garnered further recognition, including being named Comedian of the Year and earning a nomination for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting at the South African Film and Television Awards.

He performed stand-up comedy alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, including Trevor Noah, Aries Spears, Jeff Ross, and Hannibal Buress.

Comedian Wazi M Kunene took to Instagram to share her deep sorrow, describing Dibakwane as her “first friend” in the entertainment industry. She expressed gratitude for his unwavering support and encouragement throughout her journey.

“My first friend in this world we love so much,” she wrote alongside a candid snapshot. “You helped me discover the most favorite thing about myself and generously gave yourself for me to chisel my magic wand on you. You looked out for me and beckoned breath back into my lungs many times with your encouragement and curiosity for who I am.”

“I am grateful for the time given to experience you and create with you. You made me feel worthy,” she added. “I love you so much, Eb. I hope to return the favor when we meet again. May your fervor for the art orbit around our community, where faith and purpose are in doubt …”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.