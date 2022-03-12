Colin Jost Allegedly One Of The Most Henpecked Men In Hollywood After Marrying Scarlett Johansson, Anonymous Insider Says

Is Colin Jost stuck under Scarlett Johansson’s thumb? One cover story revealed him to be among Hollywood’s most henpecked husbands. Gossip Cop looked into the story, and here’s what we found.

‘Colin’s Regularly Overruled’

Per Life & Style, Jost’s accolades at Harvard and Saturday Night Live hold no weight at home. He’s apparently the head of nothing in Johansson’s house, an insider explains, and the Her star constantly overrules whatever Jost wants. If he selects a restaurant, the source says, “She’ll usually pooh-pooh it and pick another. Scarlett likes to get her way.” Even the name of their son, Cosmo, was solely Johansson’s decision, the snitch concludes.

Johansson And Jost Are Very Private

When you consider the fact that no one even knew when Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson got married, it becomes pretty hard to trust this story. If the tabloid didn’t know about the wedding, then how the heck is it going to know about how the two make dinner plans?

This outlet really expects you to believe Johansson negs whatever her husband says, from everything as huge as a baby name to as minute as dinner plans. There’s not some Machiavellian scheme going on here; the two are perfectly content with one another.

As for the name Cosmo, neither Jost nor Johansson has explained its significance. If they’re not talking publicly, then there’s no way Life & Style of all places is going to know where the name came from. We do know Colin Jost’s mother was not a fan of the name and that Jost and Johansson love the baby.

There’s A Bigger Issue

This article was part of a broader sexist cover story that targeted men in Hollywood with famous wives. Colin Jost was plastered on the cover beside Prince Harry, Tom Brady, John Legend, and more. In the eyes of this tabloid, marrying a person of equal fame is the same as being henpecked.

This whole “henpecked” narrative is common among tabloids because it’s an easy way to emasculate folks. Through the warped lens of this tabloid, Jost should be the one making every decision in his house, as if that’s what a man should do. Granted, no one should visit Life & Style if they want to learn good morals.

This tabloid doesn’t offer an inch of evidence to back its regressive story. Jost and Johansson are more private than most couples, making this lame story even more impossible to believe.

More From Suggest

Scarlett Johansson Allegedly Told Colin Jost To Quit ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Gossip Said

Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Begging Shailene Woodley To Take Him Back, Gossip Says

Blake Shelton Allegedly Furious With Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over Reported Feud, Gossip Claims