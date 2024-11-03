coast-guard-rescues-man-and-his-cat-from-sailboat-lost-at-sea-in-crazy-video

On October 25th a man and his cat were rescued by a United States Coast Guard crew near the Barren Islands in Alaska.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were able to save the man and his pet, as the USCG said their boat was “beset by weather and unable to sail.” According to Fox Weather, “the ship was experiencing engine trouble in deteriorating weather conditions.” Winds reached as high as 45 mph.

The rescue was caught on video, which shows the USCG hoisting the man and his cat into the helicopter. The two survivors were then brought to a Coast Guard base in Kodiak.

Coast Guard rescues man and cat lost at sea 😱 pic.twitter.com/cE5M9o9L9s — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2024

A similar situation happened in late September when Hurricane Helene hit the US. USA Today reports that the United States Coast Guard saved a man and his dog just off the coast of Florida. Apparently the mans sailboat “became disabled and began taking on water off the Florida coast in Sanibel Island.”

Hurricane Helene hit Florida at high speeds with 140 mph winds that caused trees and power lines to fall. Luckily, the Coast Guard arrived just in time. They were able to pull the man and his dog from the sailboat.

In addition to Helene, Florida also got hit hard by Hurricane Milton in early October. Milton left a path of destruction as it destroyed homes and left millions of people without power.

A third rescue was made by the USCG during Milton when a boat captain was found hanging onto a cooler about 30 miles from Longboat Key. When the crew spotted the man they were able to reach him by helicopter and pull him to safety.