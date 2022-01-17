CNN Allegedly Warned Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon Over Drunken New Year’s Incident, Told To ‘Clean Up Their Acts’ Or Get Fired, Network Gossip Says

Is CNN cracking down on Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon‘s unprofessional behavior? One tabloid claims the popular pundits received a formal warning from the network. Here’s the latest gossip about some of CNN’s biggest names.

CNN ‘Sours’ Over Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon’s NYE Antics?

This week, the National Enquirer reports CNN isn’t happy with how two of its biggest stars have been acting. First, network execs were shocked when Anderson Cooper started doing shots with Andy Cohen during the “CNN New Year’s Eve Live” show. The Bravo star openly mocked New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and jeered at Ryan Seacrest’s live show while it was filmed nearby. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen snapped. “I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

But while Cooper and Cohen lived it up in NYC, CNN’s Don Lemon went on a drunken rant in New Orleans. During the later show, he charged his “haters” with resenting him for his success and proceeded to toss back drinks on air.

And some experts insist that this is a bad look for the network. “This was the last thing CNN needed at the end of a scandal-scarred year,” a TV critic dished to the tabloid. “This is what CNN has become — a clown show,” another source grumbled. “The network cannot afford to have its marquee talent look bad on the air,” yet another tipster divulged. “Both Don and Anderson have been warned to clean up their acts or face the consequences!”

What’s Going On At CNN?

This report isn’t entirely off-base. Both of CNN’s New Year’s Eve live shows incited quite a bit of media attention. That being said, most outlets, including this one, are blowing the whole ordeal way out of proportion. Andy Cohen apologized for his comments about Ryan Seacrest, insisting it was all in good fun but was easily misinterpreted. As for the rest of the evening, he maintains that his only instruction for the show was to “have fun,” and he feels like he accomplished that.

But CNN actually addressed the controversy, explaining that Cohen got his slap on the wrist, but it was nothing too serious. “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live TV. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year,” a spokesperson for the network told E! News. As for Anderson Cooper, he’s only guilty by association with Cohen. In reality, Cooper never made any controversial comments, and CNN likely hasn’t reprimanded him at all.

Finally, as far as Don Lemon goes, his comments have certainly garnered attention online. Even so, no one is really criticizing Lemon or the network very heavily for the live show — most people just thought it was funny. So, we seriously doubt he’s facing serious repercussions for his comments. While it’s totally possible that CNN told its pundits to reel it in and cut back on the booze next year, it doesn’t look like anyone’s job is in jeopardy.

More Network Drama From The Tabloid

The National Enquirer definitely loves to gossip about major news networks. Last year, the outlet reported CBS only hired Nate Burleson to keep Gayle King from quitting. Then the magazine claimed King was pushing Norah O’Donnell out of CBS and handpicking her replacement. And more recently, the tabloid alleged Geraldo Rivera and Jon Scott planned to leave Fox News. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to major network drama.

