This Oprah-Approved Latte Brand’s New Mocha Blend Gives You All The Energy Of Coffee With A 1/3 Less Caffeine (And It’s On Sale!)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

I love coffee—I’m talking multiple cups a day, every day—but coffee doesn’t always love me back. Every so often, my much-needed caffeine boost in the morning turns into jittery anxiety and stomach pain by the afternoon. Ironically, this only makes it harder to focus and maintain my energy.

Still, I’m hooked on my morning routine. I prefer the cozy depth of coffee to watery tea, and frankly, no one in my household wants to deal with me quitting caffeine cold turkey, myself included. So, I started looking for solutions that would provide me the energy, flavor, and warmth I craved without java’s not-so-savory side effects.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: If You Have Irritated Skin, This Underrated Product Should Be In Your Skincare Arsenal

In my search, I found Mocha SuperLatte, a new super-charged mix of coffee, cocoa, spices, and wellness-boosting adaptogens from the Oprah-approved brand Clevr Blends. A customer review on Clevr Blend’s website reads, “it tastes like god created it themselves,” which I thought was a bit dramatic at first glance. But now that I’ve tried it myself, I’m starting to understand their sacred sentiments.

Plus, there hasn’t been a better time to shop. In addition to incredible savings of up to 40% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can enjoy The Holiday Starter Kit (frother, scoop, two Latte mixes, and Latte Dust) for only $62 with promo code OPRAH.

The Makings Of The Mocha Superlatte

Clevr Blend’s Mocha SuperLatte is a dissolvable blend of fair trade coffee, cacao, adaptogens from mushrooms and other veggies, spices, MCT oil (healthy fats), and a super creamer combo of coconut and oat milk. Simply add hot water water, stir, and enjoy.

The Mocha SuperLatte contains about 35 mg of caffeine per serving, around a third of a regular cup of coffee. And as it turns out, this is a Goldilocks-worthy energy level—not so weak that you get sluggish, but not so strong that you get jittery. As the Clevr Blends website describes, it’s a “stable form of energy,” and I have to agree (more on that later).

Regenerative cacao enhances mood, while powerful adaptogens offer long-term stress support. Finally, lion’s mane mushrooms deliver neuroprotection so that you can be at the top of your game all day long. Let’s see your cup of black coffee try to do that.

The Most Important Part: The Flavor

Nutrition aside, the most important part is obviously the flavor. I’m not typically picky—I’ll drink gas station coffee in a pinch and am fine with taking it black. However, the Mocha SuperLatte surpassed my expectations by a mile.

Don’t let its comprehensive ingredient list fool you. There is no mushroom or veggie taste, just a warm, cozy, and silky-smooth blend of coffee and chocolate flavors. For all intents and purposes, it tasted like a freshly made mocha latte without the cloying sweetness (the blend contains erythritol and monk fruit extract for a subtle sweetness). For someone who loves their coffee more strong than sweet, it was perfect.

I decided to try my Mocha SuperLatte in place of my morning coffee. (I know, I was scared, too.) And much to my delight, I didn’t notice any midmorning slumps, shaky caffeine jitters, or random bouts of anxiety. Considering all the extra nutrition the SuperLatte delivers, the whole package almost seemed too good to be true.

However, just like the reviewer who said Mocha SuperLatte tasted like it came from the divine, it is actually that good. Does it taste like a sugary sweet frappe? Well, no—but it doesn’t claim to, either. It tastes natural, warm, lightly spiced, chocolatey, and significantly better than my go-to cup(s) of Folgers.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: This All-Natural Supplement Restored Moisture And Strength To My Dry, Brittle Strands

The Perfect Gift This Holiday Season

Like I mentioned earlier, if you’re curious to try the Mocha SuperLatte or any of Clevr Blend’s latte mixes, there hasn’t been a better to shop for you or a loved one.

You can score a great deal on The Holiday Starter Kit, which earned a spot in Oprah’s Favorite Things list for two years running.

This bundle includes two latte flavors of your choice, a handy frother, a perfect-portion wooden scoop, and a bottle of Latte Dust, which is a new delicious blend of organic coconut sugar, Himalayan pink salt, fair trade vanilla bean, and direct trade cinnamon.

Use Promo Code OPRAH The Holiday Starter Kit Shop Now at Clevr Blends Your choice of two lattes: Mocha, Chai, Sleeptime, Golden, Coffee, or Matcha.

Latte Dust—a spicy sweet latte topper.

Frother—the easiest way to blend into a creamy treat.

Scoop—for the perfect portion every time.

Includes free shipping!

After trying the new Mocha blend, I’m excited to explore Clevr Blend’s other latte options.

The award-winning Chai SuperLatte is described as “a hug in a mug” with a slightly sweet, slightly spicy blend of Masala chai, stress-reducing ashwagandha, and immunity-supporting reishi. Oprah’s personal favorite, the Golden SuperLatte, features a warm, earthy blend of fair trade Turmeric to get its signature color and flavor.

If your morning coffee routine is sacred like mine is for me, then let Clevr Blends’ Mocha SuperLatte elevate it one step further. Enjoy a satisfying blending process, stable energy, and, most importantly, great flavor when you buy your first bag of SuperLatte today.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions