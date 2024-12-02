A 58-year-old worker tragically lost their life in an industrial accident at a salt mine in Cleveland’s Flats last Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Grzegorz Sychla.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. at 2400 Ship Channel. According to Cleveland.com, authorities have yet to disclose the exact details surrounding Sychla’s death.

Cleveland police have confirmed that the investigation will be led by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Beneath the surface of Lake Erie lies the sprawling salt mine where workers extract salt from beneath fresh water. This immense underground expanse stretches from Edgewater Beach to Burke Lakefront Airport, extending an additional three miles northward.

Cargill Deicing Technology produces over four million tons of salt annually, supplying cities and countries worldwide, including Canada. With versatile shipping options by rail, truck, or boat, the company ensures efficient delivery to meet diverse needs.

Cargill Deicing Technology Releases a Statement After the Tragic Cleveland Salt Mine Death

Meanwhile, Cargill released a statement concerning Grzegorz Sychla’s tragic death.

“We are heartbroken that one of our teammates lost his life today. Following the tragic accident in Cleveland, our primary focus is supporting and caring for his family and colleagues,’ the company wrote.

“The mine was already scheduled to be closed Thursday-Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. We do have MHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) currently onsite, and we are working with them to investigate the accident,” the company continued.

“Out of respect for our teammate and their loved ones, we will not be sharing further details at this time.”

Cargill operates three salt mines: one in Avery Island, Louisiana, near the Gulf of Mexico; another in Lansing, New York, along the shores of the Finger Lakes; and the Cleveland Mine, uniquely located beneath the bustling city.

The Cleveland Mine employs approximately 220 workers, the majority of whom are Teamsters. They operate in shifts around the clock during weekdays and focus on maintenance tasks over the weekends.

The majority of Cleveland’s salt is used to melt snow and ice on roadways, while a portion is added to cattle feed and used in salt licks. Table salt, however, is produced by Cargill at other locations through the evaporation of saltwater.

Unsurprisingly, miners prefer rough winters. The mine sells approximately 50% more salt during harsh winters compared to milder ones.