Classic Disney Character Finally Coming to Theme Parks 76 Years After Debuting

Disney Parks fans are celebrating a long‑awaited moment in animation history as classic character Humphrey the Bear makes his first official Disney Parks appearance.

Videos by Suggest

The mischievous grizzly, created in 1950, will greet guests in person for the first time at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Humphrey’s arrival coincides with the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure and the adjoining Grand Californian Hotel. Beginning February 6, 2026, the character will appear during the popular “Donald’s Tales of Adventure” dinner buffet at Storytellers Cafe, giving families a chance to meet him up close while they dine.

Fans of the classic Disney shorts know Humphrey as the snack‑loving bear of Brownstone National Park who starred alongside Goofy and Donald Duck in several animated cartoons dating back to the early 1950s.

Although a beloved part of Disney’s animation history, he has never before been part of the theme parks in a meet‑and‑greet experience.

Disney Finally Gives Humphrey The Bear The Recognition He Deserves

Disney guests can book advanced dining reservations up to 60 days in advance via the Disneyland app or Disneyland.com, and early demand suggests the new experience could become a must‑do for visitors this year.

The Storytellers Cafe experience allows Humphrey to join a lineup of characters during the buffet rather than stand in a traditional park greeting queue. This reflects Disney’s desire to integrate classic characters in immersive storytelling environments, especially during milestone celebrations.

Humphrey’s debut also adds nostalgic charm to a slate of offerings marking the resort’s anniversary. Alongside character appearances, Disneyland Resort has introduced limited‑time merchandise, special food items and even the temporary return of classic attractions such as Soarin’ Over California.

Longtime Disney aficionados have welcomed the news, noting that the character’s animated roots stretch back 76 years to the 1950 Disney short Hold That Pose, where he first appeared alongside Goofy.

For many visitors, the chance to meet Humphrey the Bear in person represents a bridge between Disney’s rich animation legacy and the vibrant experiences found in its parks today.