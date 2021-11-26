Cindy Crawford’s Marriage Allegedly On The Rocks, Headed For Divorce, Questionable Report Said

Is Cindy Crawford‘s marriage struggling? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the supermodel and her husband, Rande Gerber, were on the brink of divorce. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber ‘On The Rocks’?

Twelve months ago, Life & Style reported Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s relationship was in serious trouble. After the tabloid got word that the family “put two of their homes up for sale,” it smelled divorce talks. An insider dished to the tabloid that for years, Crawford’s “main focus was the kids, but now that they’re older and doing their own thing, it’s starting to sink in how little she and Rande have in common.” The source added that even during lockdown, Gerber spent “more time with friends like George Clooney than his wife.”

Apparently, Crawford wasn’t even getting invited on her husband’s outings and was left “at home until the early hours of the morning wondering where he is.” While Crawford knew how to keep herself busy, her and Gerber’s distance began to weigh on her. Things apparently “came to a head in September when the pair embarked on a make-or-break vacation.” The tipster wrapped up the article by explaining, “It wasn’t the magic fix to their problems, but friends are hoping that this is just a rocky patch and they’ll pull through.”

Friends Hoping Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber Can ‘Pull Through’?

The tabloid failed to provide any evidence or even stick to a single theory. Are they divorcing or will they be just fine? It’s obvious just from the magazine’s inconsistency that it didn’t have any real insight into the couple’s lives. The outlet just decided to take a couple of house listings and speculate wildly from there.

They’re perfectly allowed to sell real estate and have friends that aren’t each other. None of these things mean their marriage is “on the rocks.” And a quick glance at their respective Instagram pages reveals that they still have fun together after 22 years of marriage.

A few months ago, Crawford posted a hilarious video of her and Gerber captioned “when you drink the last cup of coffee in our house…”

Then Gerber showcased his wife in a video from their trip to Nashville.

And Crawford just posted the best throwback Halloween picture of her and Gerber.

A year later, it’s obvious the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about. Crawford and Gerber’s relationship seems stronger than ever, despite the tabloid’s desperate attempts to tear it down.

More Bogus Break-Up Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t even the only time Life & Style has gotten it wrong about a celebrity’s marriage. Last year, the tabloid alleged Jessica Alba and her husband were “at each other’s throats.” The publication also claimed Reese Witherspoon and her husband were “drifting apart.” And even more recently, the magazine reported Crawford and Gerber were headed for a $1 billion divorce. Clearly, Life & Style is no authority on celebrity marriages.