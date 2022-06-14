Dubious Source Says Cindy Crawford’s Marriage Apparently Struggling After Becoming Empty Nester

Are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber drifting apart? One tabloid claims the supermodel and her business mogul hubby aren’t as close these days. Let’s check in on the couple.

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Struggling?

This week, Star reports that, now that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s children are out of the house, the couple is realizing they have little in common anymore. The empty nesters are said to be rapidly drifting apart, and friends are apparently fearing that they’re living separate lives.

“Rande has been a killer businessman since the ’80s. He doesn’t know how to stop and is always looking for new mountains to climb, whereas Cindy wants to slow down and not work so much,” an insider spills. “They just have different interests now, and it’s been a struggle filling the void their children have left behind.”

Are There Empty Nest Problems For Crawford?

Take out the names and this story could be copy-pasted to fit any famous couple. It’s clear from this tipster’s dubious testimony that they aren’t close to the Crawford-Gerber family at all. Let’s break this down.

First of all, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have had a minute to come to terms with their empty nest. Their children have been adults for a couple of years now, but it hasn’t seemed like their marriage ever took a hit. Furthermore, Crawford and Gerber are still constantly spotted out together. Most recently, the couple stepped out for a double date with George and Amal Clooney.

And late last month, Crawford marked her and Gerber’s 24th wedding anniversary with a beautiful throwback photo. In the caption, Crawford wrote, “Another year of life together. Couldn’t have picked a better partner—through it all, I’m grateful for your strength, loyalty and playfulness. Happy 24th anniversary! Woohoo!”

And just this week, Crawford posted an adorable photo of her and Gerber on their recent beach trip.

Obviously, Crawford and Gerber aren’t living “separate lives.” On the contrary, the couple seems closer than ever.

The Tabloid On Other Famous Married Couples

This isn’t the first time Star published a wildly misleading report about married celebrities. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Jessica Simpson’s billion-dollar marriage was at stake as she allegedly considered divorcing her husband. Then the magazine reported Jessica Alba was on the verge of a “billion-dollar divorce” after she was spotted without her wedding ring. And most recently, the publication alleged Gwen Stefani was divorcing Blake Shelton after only one year of marriage. Since none of these reports turned out to be true in the slightest, we’re sure Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are doing just fine.

