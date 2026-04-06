Chuck Norris’ Family Warn Against False Information Being Spread Online

The family of Chuck Norris has issued a public warning about false and misleading information circulating online following the actor’s recent death.

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In a statement shared on Norris’ official social media accounts, the family said a surge of AI-generated videos and fabricated reports has misrepresented key details about his passing, health history, and personal life. They stressed that many of these claims are “entirely untrue” and urged fans to rely only on verified sources.

“We are aware that since Chuck’s passing, there have been a number of AI-generated videos and posts circulating online,” the statement said, adding that such content includes false narratives about medical issues and family relationships.

“We kindly ask that you do not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative.”

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Chuck Norris’ Family Has Decided To Keep Details Quiet

Norris died on March 19, 2026, at the age of 86 following a medical emergency. His family has chosen not to disclose the exact cause of death, emphasizing their wish for privacy during the grieving process.

The spread of misinformation has intensified in the days since his passing, with some posts featuring manipulated images and inaccurate accounts of his final moments. The family said these posts not only distort the truth but also add to the emotional strain experienced by those close to him.

Best known for his role in the television series Walker, Texas Ranger, and a career spanning decades in martial arts and action films, Norris remained active shortly before his death. A video posted earlier in March showed him sparring and appearing in good health.

In closing their statement, the family thanked fans for their continued support and prayers, while reiterating the importance of combating misinformation online. They emphasized that responsible sharing of accurate information is essential to preserving Norris’ legacy and respecting his memory.

“Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”