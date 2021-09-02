Chrissy Teigen Trying To ‘Buy Friends’ Amid Bullying Scandal Fallout?

Is Chrissy Teigen desperately trying to save her reputation among Hollywood A-listers? One tabloid insists Teigen is trying to buy her way out of the “cancel club.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Chrissy Teigen ‘Buying Friends’?

This week, Star reports Chrissy Teigen is trying to bribe herself back into celebrities’ good graces. Teigen recently suffered a major blow to her reputation after her past as a cyberbully was exposed, but the outlet insists Teigen isn’t going to take it lying down. An inside source dishes, “She’s sending boxes of her cookbooks, cosmetics and other freebies to people like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler and others who have influence.”

The insider goes on, “She’s adding sweet handwritten notes and laying on the compliments.” But the outlet insists Teigen has a secret weapon up her sleeve, just in case the gifts aren’t enough. According to the magazine, Teigen is even willing to offer up her husband, John Legend, as a bribe. The insider reveals, “Chrissy’s promising to set people up with a performance by John for their birthdays!”

Chrissy Teigen Using John Legend To Bribe Celebrities?

So, is it true Teigen is getting her husband to give private concerts in exchange for friendship? Of course not. This entire story is completely ludicrous. First of all, there’s absolutely no evidence for it. Despite the word of dubious “insiders,” there’s nothing to suggest Teigen is desperately bribing her old celebrity friends.

Furthermore, Legend certainly doesn’t have time to give personal concerts to random celebrities. Even if Legend was somehow on board with this insane idea, his schedule is pretty booked at the moment. Legend’s nationwide tour kicks off in early September, and we seriously doubt he’s adding Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party to his lineup.

But most importantly, Teigen doesn’t seem to be sweating her recent scandal anymore. The model-turned-mogul has made a full return to social media, released a new cookbook, and is traveling nonstop. She even debuted a stylish new haircut, proving to everyone she isn’t living in the past. While Teigen made it no secret that she was rocked by the scandal, she seems to be doing much better now.

The Tabloids On Chrissy Teigen

This isn’t the first wild story we’ve covered about Teigen’s scandal. Not long ago, the National Enquirer reported Teigen and Legend’s marriage was “on the ropes.” Then OK! reported Teigen was begging Legend not to leave her to go on tour and that Teigen’s life was “in ruins” after the bullying scandal. Obviously, the tabloids are trying to squeeze as much drama out of Teigen’s scandal as they can, but all parties involved seem to have moved on with their lives.