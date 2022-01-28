Chrissy Teigen’s Followers Are Apparently Begging Her To Stop Getting Plastic Surgeries After Latest Pics

Are Chrissy Teigen‘s fans concerned about her most recent cosmetic procedure? One tabloid claims the model has finally gone too far. Here’s what we know about Teigen’s new look.

Has Chrissy Teigen Had ‘Too Many Tweaks’?

This week, OK! reports Chrissy Teigen’s fans were confused by yet another new look for the model. While Teigen has never shied away from talking about the cosmetic work she’s had done, some people criticized her for going a bit too far. The cookbook author recently gushed over the results from her eyebrow transplant on Instagram, but some commenters were quick to accuse Teigen of looking unnatural.

That being said, Teigen doesn’t mind. “Chrissy’s a perfectionist and doesn’t see anything wrong with taking advantage of science to look her absolute best,” an insider dishes. “But she’s at the doctor’s all the time getting fillers, Botox injections, or having the fat sucked out of her cheeks or wherever else… Chrissy’s still beautiful, but a lot of people in her circle are warning her to slow down before she looks overdone and plastic!”

Teigen Warned To ‘Slow Down’ On Surgeries?

Here’s the thing: Whatever work Chrissy Teigen has or hasn’t had done is her business, not ours. She doesn’t have to talk about the cosmetic procedures she’s gotten, but instead, she chooses to be transparent about it. That’s something a lot of celebrities don’t have the guts to do — probably because tabloids like these will relentlessly mock them for it as they’ve done to Teigen. This magazine doesn’t actually care for her wellbeing, and it just wanted to shame her for her appearance.

But, even so, it was late to the punch. Teigen got her eyebrow transplant back in November, and yet the tabloid just now noticed. Teigen said as much to her fans in the comment section of her video. “I have one new makeup artist for a week and you all think I got surgery when I literally post every day all day,” Teigen wrote. And it’s true — the most recent photos were of Teigen in full glam when she usually goes minimal on the makeup. So, yes, Teigen has had quite a bit of work done, but that’s not news to us. And if she’s happy and healthy, then who are we to judge?

The Tabloid On Chrissy Teigen

This is far from the first time OK! has published a misleading story about Chrissy Teigen. Last year, the outlet claimed Teigen was in a “meltdown” and was “desperately” begging John Legend not to leave her to go on tour. Then the magazine alleged Teigen’s life was “in ruins” after her cyber-bullying scandal. And more recently, the tabloid reported Teigen was trying to “buy friends” back after the controversy. Obviously, OK! isn’t the most reliable source where Teigen is concerned.

