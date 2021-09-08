Chrissy Teigen ‘Desperate To Redeem Herself,’ Sending Out Gifts To Celebrities?

Is Chrissy Teigen buying anything and everything for notable celebrities in hopes of redeeming herself? According to one tabloid, Teigen is attempting to make up for her recent bullying scandal with a wave of generosity. Here’s what we know so far.

Chrissy Teigen’s Buying Lavish Gifts For A-List Celebrities?

In the most recent issue of OK!, the outlet reports that Teigen is doing whatever it takes to win back her fellow celebrity friendships. Apparently, Teigen is willing to spend any amount of money in hopes of redeeming herself after being “canceled” for a bullying scandal that went down in June. .

The magazine cites a source close to Teigen and her husband, John Legend, who says that that Teigen is showering celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon “with gifts and laying on the compliments” in an eager attempt to win them over. According to the insider, Teigen’s previous apologies “weren’t getting her anywhere,” which led to her becoming “the nicest, most generous person ever.”

Free Performances From John Legend?

The same magazine also reports that Teigen promises to set people up with private concerts from her husband, John Legend. “Chrissy is desperate to redeem herself!” the insider leaks, and Teigen hopes a private show from one of music’s greats is enough to clear the air.

Teigen is apparently desperately hoping that her personalized gifts and private concerts, in combination with her recent appearance at Barack Obama’s birthday party, will convince other celebrities to “welcome her back into the fold.”

How Desperate Is Chrissy Teigen?

So what parts of this story are true? Is Chrissy Teigen really sending lavish gifts and promising private concerts? In short, no. This report by OK! is a complete fabrication and totally ridiculous. The most obvious reason this narrative is false is that there’s simply no evidence it’s true. The “insider” the tabloid cites can’t really be trusted based on the magazine’s history with anonymous sources. In nearly every story from the magazine, the sources almost always turn out to be either dead wrong or outright fake.

Also, Teigen doesn’t seem all too concerned by her recent scandal. Although it hurt her at first, Teigen has made a full return to social media and released a new cookbook. As for the the private concerts she apparently promised, those are also a totally fake story. Legend is scheduled to be on tour from September until the end of October, so it hardly seems like he’d have the time to do private concerts.

Previous Chrissy Teigen Stories

Unfortunately, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been subject to several false stories in the past. In June, In Touch reported Legend was divorcing Teigen after the bullying scandal was leaked. Another report claimed that Teigen “desperately begging” her husband not to go on tour. Both stories were fabricated and had little evidence. The tabloids are focused on creating as many demeaning stories from Teigen’s bullying scandal as possible, not on the truth.