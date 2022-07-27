Industry Gossip Says Chris Rock Supposedly Snubbing Will Smith’s Attempts To Apologize

Is Will Smith desperately trying to earn Chris Rock‘s forgiveness? According to a recent report, the I Am Legend star is desperately trying to get in contact with the comedian. Here’s the latest gossip about the now-infamous Oscars slap.

Will Smith ‘Begs Forgiveness’ From Chris Rock?

Per the Globe, Chris Rock is dodging Will Smith’s calls. According to the article, Smith desperately wants to make things right, but Rock isn’t ready to hear it. “Will has been making groveling apologies and using mutual friends to try to get through to Chris,” one source dishes. “He wants to arrange a private meeting to discuss this thing man to man. But he’s getting nowhere. Chris doesn’t want to get together.”

On top of failed attempts to make amends, sources claim Smith is desperately trying to dodge a pricey divorce from Jada Pinkett. “His world has been turned upside down,” the tipster spills. “His life’s a mess and he’s convinced that making up with Chris could turn everything around. But so far Chris isn’t biting and is openly trashing Will to their mutual friends.”

Is Will Smith Groveling To Chris Rock?

This is a clear attempt to keep the drama of Slapgate alive. But, contrary to what the magazine is telling its readers, the matter is pretty much settled. Shortly after Will Smith released a public apology, Chris Rock actually insisted that the actor never reached out to him personally.

Both camps seem content to move on from the whole ordeal, and reconciliation doesn’t seem to be the goal for anyone at the moment. But that’s because Smith doesn’t really need Rock to accept his apology to have a thriving career. Despite the scrutiny, Smith still has multiple projects lined up.

And finally, we just aren’t falling for anything the tabloid is selling. No, we don’t believe the rag has spies hiding in these A-listers’ circles, and no, the magazine isn’t providing any exclusive insight into the event. Overall, this publication is just a bottom-feeder trying to survive on the little crumbs of drama that still remain from the months-old incident.

The Tabloid On Will Smith

Of course, we knew what we were getting into with the Globe. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Smith was furious about his wife’s relationship with another actress. Then the tabloid claimed Smith wasn’t able to afford a divorce from Jada Pinkett. And most recently, the publication did a 360, insisting he and Pinkett were indeed going through with their $400 million divorce. Since none of the magazine’s predictions about the Smith family has ever come true, we’re confident this latest tale won’t either.

