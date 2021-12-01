Chris Pratt Supposedly Feuding With Katherine Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s Family After Getting Left Out Of Family Photo, Rumor Says

Is Chris Pratt feuding with Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family? One report says some beef with Maria Shriver has left him on the outs with his in-laws. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Out With The In-Laws’

According to OK!, Pratt’s at odds with the Kennedy side of his wife’s family. A source says Pratt “seems to have made it clear that being a Hollywood superstar is a top priority, and a lot of Katherine’s family, especially on mom Maria Shriver’s side, take issue with it.” Pratt’s been too busy shooting blockbusters to be an attentive father, and the Kennedys aren’t happy about it.

The Lego Movie star “was a regular no-show at family gatherings,” a source reveals, and now he’s busier than ever. Many thought marrying into the Kennedy family would force Pratt to assimilate, but he’s had Hollywood on the mind. Many Kennedy kin “find him cocky,” a source concludes. “They think he is being a bit selfish.”

Is Chris Pratt Feuding With His In-Laws?

This whole story serves as a trivia reminder that yes, Chris Pratt did technically marry into the Kennedy family. With Katherine’s last name Schwarzenegger doing so much heavy lifting, it’s easy to forget. Pratt is a professional actor — an incredibly successful professional actor who has to juggle multiple marvel movies with raising his kids. Family reunions across the country aren’t going to be a high priority.

Pratt and Shriver get along fabulously. The two just went Christmas tree shopping this week. Not only that, but Shriver’s siblings were there too. He’s clearly a welcome part of the family, and this tabloid obviously has no idea what it’s talking about.

Other Tall Tales

OK! has already tried to stoke tension between Pratt and his other famous in-laws. In 2019, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Pratt feuding with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold was a fan of Pratt’s before he even started dating Katherine, so that narrative is bogus. It followed up that story by claiming Pratt was obsessed with Arnold and wouldn’t stop pestering his wife about him.

Bearing this pattern in mind, you can expect a follow-up to this bogus Shriver story to say Pratt is suddenly obsessed with the Kennedys. Ultimately, Pratt’s just a frequent target of OK!’s ire, with many stories about him choosing between his family and his career. The Parks and Recreation star doesn’t seem to have any issues sustaining his work-life balance. This story is completely false.

Our Favorite Gift Ideas For The Holidays

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals