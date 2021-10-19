Chris Martin Dumps Dakota Johnson On Her Birthday?

Did Chris Martin break Dakota Johnson’s heart? One report says the Coldplay frontman dumped his longtime girlfriend hours before her birthday dinner. Gossip Cop investigates.

Dakota Johnson’s ‘Birthday Shock’

According to In Touch, Johnson was looking forward to her birthday dinner when she was shocked by a text from Martin. A source says, “Just hours before the dinner, Chris texted her and said he wanted to take a break… she was devastated.” This isn’t their first breakup, but it’s still hitting her hard.

Martin asked for the split, a source says, because “he got cold feet. The saddest part is that he did it over text.” Johnson apparently tried to hide her heartache, but it was impossible. There’s still some hope for the couple, however. An insider says Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow “is trying to get them back together. If anyone can do it, it’s Gwyneth.”

Chris Martin’s Very Public Statement

It’s not common to find a story as obviously false as this one. It exemplifies the dangers of print media like few others. Before this story came out, Martin performed with Coldplay at the 02 in London. He dedicated his song “My Universe” to Johnson. “This is about my universe. She’s here,” Martin said as Johnson watched from the balcony.

Had the two broken up a week earlier, this would not have happened, so the story must be false. Even without that comment, this article is pretty hard to believe. How could the tabloid know what texts Johnson has on her phone? Even her closest friends wouldn’t know what the things the tabloid says it knows.

Other Bogus Stories

It’s funny that this story makes a point of saying Paltrow loves Johnson and wants her to be with Martin. In 2018 this tabloid reported the very opposite. It claimed Paltrow was sabotaging their relationship. A rep for Paltrow called the story “ridiculous,” and Gossip Cop couldn’t agree more.

It later promoted a destination wedding for Martin and Johnson. Paltrow came up in that story for no good reason as well. It’s true that Paltrow and Johnson are friends, but that doesn’t justify just how much she pops up in stories about Johnson. She’s not a wedding planner or bridesmaid for Johnson either.

Martin and Johnson are still very much in love, but they haven’t gotten married. This text message breakup is a complete fabrication. They’re doing just fine, and this is just another reason to doubt In Touch when it comes to Martin and Johnson