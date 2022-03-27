New CNN Boss Reportedly Trying To Poach Two Of MSNBC’s Biggest Stars, Including Joe Scarborough, Industry Gossip Says

Is CNN looking to poach some serious talent? One tabloid claims the network’s newest executive is eyeing a famous duo to help boost ratings. Let’s check in on CNN’s new direction.

CNN Top Brass Wants MSNBC’s Biggest Stars?

This week, the National Enquirer reports CNN’s new head-honcho Chris Licht could mean trouble for MSNBC. Licht used to work with Morning Joe hosts Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and sources say he’s eyeing the two for his network makeover. “When CBS hired Chris, he wanted Joe and Mika to head up his morning show, but they couldn’t get out of their deal with NBC,” an insider dishes. “Now he’s trying the same trick at CNN, hoping this time he’ll pull it off.”

Is ‘Morning Joe’ Moving Networks?

We aren’t quite buying this story. While anything’s possible and there isn’t anything stopping Chris Licht from approaching his old colleagues, we doubt Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski would abandon their show so easily. The couple has hosted Morning Joe since 2007, so MSNBC has been their home away from home for over a decade. But even if loyalty wasn’t a factor here, it looks like things are going well for the pair over at MSNBC.

The network recently announced that starting April 4, Morning Joe will be expanding. While the show used to run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the network has cleared the 9 a.m. time slot, turning the morning show into a 4-hour long program. We seriously doubt the network would be making such a major move if it has any suspicion that Brzezinski and Scarborough were flight risks.

And since MSNBC’s morning slot has beat CNN in the ratings for a while now, we doubt money is an issue. The network would likely put up a fight to keep Brzezinski and Scarborough around, so surely CNN would know any poaching attempt would be futile. Of course, we can’t say for certain what the networks or the anchors have planned, but if this tabloid’s past reporting is any indicator, it can’t either.

More Network Gossip From The Tabloid

The National Enquirer has a long history of misreporting on network drama. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed CBS was planning to fire a lead reporter to cut costs. Then the magazine alleged MSNBC was eyeing Chuck Todd to replace Rachel Maddow. And more recently, the publication reported Mika Brzezinski was becoming increasingly unpopular behind the scenes of Morning Joe. Given the outlet’s salacious past reporting, readers should take its stories with a grain of salt.

