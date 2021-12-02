Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky ‘Living Separate Lives’ Due To His Career, Latest Gossip Says

Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky on the verge of a split? One report says their busy schedules mean they barely see one another. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Living Separate Lives’

According to Woman’s Day, Pataky’s trip to Spain with the kids is somewhat sullied because Hemsworth couldn’t go. The Star Trek star is currently working on Extraction 2 in Los Angeles, a world away from his family. Pataky looked downcast on her family compound while Hemsworth was galavanting with old friends. The outlet notes that Hemsworth still loves and respects his wife, as he recently said, “She’s certainly given up more than I have.”

What’s Going On With Elsa Pataky?

This short story can be boiled down to one sentence: Last week, Pataky looked a little bummed out. This isn’t news, and it doesn’t need to be reported on. Pataky never expressly said that she was even sad, so we don’t know if she was bummed about Hemsworth’s location. Judging by Pataky’s Instagram, the trip to Spain hasn’t been close to doom and gloom.

Even if this story is correct and Pataky is sad about Hemsworth’s job, this still wouldn’t constitute news. Hemsworth is a very successful actor, so part of their life together means building around his shooting schedule. Should Pataky return to the Fast & Furious franchise someday, then the two would have to build around hers. Such is the life of actors.

As Hemsworth himself says, Pataky has made sacrifices for their family. However, Hemsworth being away for a movie shoot is pretty normal. When they are together, they appear to have oodles of fun.

It’s totally normal for a couple to lament distance, but that doesn’t mean they’re living separate lives. This is just a tabloid trying to summon drama out of a normal event. They’re doing just fine, so you should disregard this story.

Everyone Is Separate

Woman’s Day has it out for Hemsworth and Pataky. In February, it claimed they were under extra pressure because Hemsworth hung out with Pom Klementieff. Men and women can hang out without destroying marriages, so that story was bogus. Before that, it reported that they were “hanging by a thread.” It’s been nearly a year since that story, and they’re doing just fine.

This outlet has promoted divorce rumors since 2018, yet Hemsworth and Pataky are still going strong. Distance comes with the profession, so there’s nothing noteworthy about this story.

