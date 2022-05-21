Chris Hemsworth Supposedly Seen With Other Woman And Allegedly Fighting With Elsa Pataky, Sketchy Sources Claimed￼

Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky struggling to save their marriage? Multiple tabloids have claimed the couple’s demanding careers and possessive behavior are driving them apart. Let’s take a close look at the rumors.

Chris Hemsworth ‘Jealous’ Of Elsa Pataky’s Ex?

Last year, New Idea reported Chris Hemsworth built Elsa Pataky a 10,000 square foot mansion in Byron Bay because he was deeply insecure about his wife’s ex-boyfriend Adrien Brody. “Chris would never admit it, but it’s always bothered him that Elsa’s ex bought her a castle and he looked for ways to one-up that for so long,” an insider divulged. “It seems the only solution was to build Elsa something even better, and thus the idea for Chris’ Byron Bay mansion he built for her was born.”

There were so many reasons that we found this story absolutely ridiculous. First of all, Brody didn’t exactly buy Pataky a castle as a gift. If that were the case, Pataky would likely still have a castle. Brody bought himself a castle that he intended to live in and share with Pataky while they were together. But after they broke up, he spent seven years renovating it for himself and even filmed the experience for a documentary. So, why in the world would Hemsworth spend 10 years stewing over a castle that his wife almost once co-owned? The answer is that he wouldn’t.

Chris Hemsworth Spotted With Another Woman?

Then Life & Style reported Hemsworth was “in hot water” with Pataky after he was photographed on an outing with Australian model Cheyenne Tozzi. Apparently, the photos immediately put Pataky on edge. “[She] might trust Chris, but she isn’t stupid. Who would want their handsome husband running around with a blonde bombshell?” a tipster questioned.

But we weren’t as alarmed as the tabloid wanted us to be. First of all, the Australian celebs were spotted at a wildlife retreat with Hemsworth’s two children. That kind of atmosphere hardly spells “romance” to us—and we seriously doubt that was the impression Pataky got. Furthermore, Pataky’s social media showed her and Hemsworth looking happy as ever, so we just weren’t seeing the tension that the tabloid insisted was there.

Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky ‘Living Separate Lives’

Finally, Woman’s Day reported things were tense between Hemsworth and Pataky. The supermodel and her children had recently jetted off to Spain, and sources insisted she was upset that Hemsworth wasn’t able to accompany her. The actor was busy filming Extraction 2 in Los Angeles, and according to the tabloid, Hemsworth’s career was starting to take a serious toll on his marriage. The Thor star even admitted once that Pataky had “certainly given up more” than he had.

Of course, we pointed out just how week this tale was. According to the tabloid, Pataky and Hemsworth had to be struggling because she took a trip without him. But Hemsworth’s busy career was nothing new, and Pataky certainly didn’t look upset about the trip on her social media. Just because Hemsworth had other obligations, that doesn’t mean he and his wife were struggling. Despite all of these tabloids’ negativity, it’s clear Pataky and Hemsworth are doing just fine. In fact, the couple and their children seemed to have had a blast during a beach day a couple of weeks ago.

We have no doubt that the gossip won’t stop, but fortunately, it doesn’t seem to have affected the couple at all.

