Dubious Gossip Says Chris Hemsworth Allegedly Has ‘Secret Struggles’ With Wife Elsa Pataky After Her Recent Comments About Marriage

Have Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky hit a rough patch? One tabloid claims the model’s reintroduction into the acting world has made things tense in her marriage. Here’s the latest gossip about Hemsworth and Pataky’s relationship.

Chris Hemsworth Hiding ‘Secret Struggles’?

This week, Star reports Elsa Pataky is finally getting “her chance to shine” with her Netflix film Interceptor, but sources say it hasn’t been easy getting here. In reflecting on her 10-years of marriage to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Pataky confessed that “it’s not all easy.” The actress went on: “No relationship is always a bed of roses, and all marriages are built bit by bit, out of good moments, wonderful moments and also more difficult ones.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Selling House Amid Divorce Rumors

And the tabloid’s tipsters say the difficult times were mostly because of Hemsworth’s wild success. “When they first got together, he was a relative unknown. Then Chris became a huge star overnight and was cast in one film after another, while she was left looking after their family,” the insider spills. “There were many tense times, but they loved each other so much. It’s a miracle they made it through.”

Did Hemsworth And Pataky Almost Divorce?

Despite the outlet’s claims, it doesn’t seem like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were ever close to splitting. In fact, in 2018, Pataky said that their arrangement just made sense when they first got married. “When I met Chris, he was just starting out,” she told Stellar. “I had started young and I had worked a lot… I was happy to take a break and just be a mum… I was totally confident within myself.”

And in an interview with Vogue Australia, Pataky explained that no matter what, she and Hemsworth are experts in pulling through. “We came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work,” Pataky mused.

But as the tabloid notes, Pataky isn’t afraid to admit that no relationship is perfect. Yet, the outlet used Pataky’s openness against her, repurposing it to cast doubt on her marriage. But judging from the couple’s appearance at the Interceptor premiere, Pataky and Hemsworth are stronger than ever.

The Tabloids On Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky

But this story isn’t original. Last year, Life & Style reported Hemsworth and Pataky were fighting after the actor was spotted with another woman. Then Woman’s Day claimed Hemsworth and Pataky were struggling with their competing careers. And more recently, the very same publication alleged Hemsworth and Pataky were “living separate lives” because of their busy careers. Obviously, Star‘s story is as uncreative as it is false.

More From Suggest