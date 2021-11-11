Chris Hemsworth Allegedly Upset With Elsa Pataky For Negative Comments About Their Marriage, Unverified Source Said

Is Chris Hemsworth upset Elsa Pataky is over-sharing about their marriage? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed Pataky was “in the doghouse” with Hemsworth after getting a little too honest in an interview. We’re taking another look at the rumor.

Chris Hemsworth Furious With Elsa Pataky?

Twelve months ago, New Idea reported Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had hit rough times. The report came shortly after an interview Pataky did with Body + Soul magazine where she called her marriage to Hemsworth “in no way perfect.” While both Pataky and Hemsworth were initially thrilled about the interview, Hemsworth panicked when “he found out that there were these silly concerns and that he’d been painted as a less-than-perfect husband.”

But the outlet speculated that Pataky had her own growing resentment towards Hemsworth. The Spanish actress “put aside her very successful career back in Spain to focus on Chris and their kids,” the insider reminded the tabloid. “You have to remember, she was the famous one when they met — and he’s the first to say she’s the better actor. It must be incredibly frustrating, especially when something like this happens. She’s an icon to Australians and she still has her fan base back in Spain.”

Then, the tabloid revealed that there were even more pressures on the couple’s relationship. Apparently, Hemsworth was being called back to Los Angeles for work. “He’s needed back in America — and movie bosses don’t care if Elsa’s with him or not. He’s Hollywood’s $150 million dollar man right now.” Pataky was terrified of Hemsworth abandoning her and the kids for work and further fracturing their marriage.

What’s Going On With Hemsworth’s Marriage?

While it’s true Elsa Pataky said her marriage was “in no way perfect,” she made sure to emphasize that no marriage is perfect. In the full interview, Pataky said, “It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.” We doubt there is a single married couple that would disagree with or couldn’t relate to Pataky’s comments, so we find it highly unlikely Hemsworth took any issue with them.

In the year since this report was published, not a single reputable source has backed it up. From what we can tell, Hemsworth and Pataky have been going strong this entire time. In fact, Hemsworth made it a point over the last year to take projects in Australia to be close to Pataky and their children. And since Pataky’s Instagram page is filled with adorable photos of her and Hemsworth, we’re guessing they’re doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Chris Hemsworth

We know better than to trust anything New Idea says about Hemsworth or Pataky. Last year, the outlet followed up this report with one claiming Pataky was pregnant. Then the magazine reported Hemsworth was feuding with Jason Momoa. Then the magazine claimed Hemsworth was begging Russell Crowe to make another Gladiator movie. And more recently, the publication alleged Hemsworth was feuding with Terri Irwin. Clearly, New Idea isn’t reliable when it comes to the Thor star.