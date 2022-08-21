Bizarre Rumor Says Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling Did Separate ‘Gray Man’ Press Tours Because Of Supposed Feud

Are Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans fighting? One report says The Gray Man stars have insisted on different press tours because they cannot stand the sight of each other. Here’s what we know.

‘Clashing Co-Stars’

Life & Style has released a bombshell story alleging tension between Gosling and Evans. The two play rivals in Netflix’s The Gray Man and supposedly started fighting immediately. On their first day of filming, the two were shooting with a gun and Evans accidentally caught a piece of Gosling’s face. The Blade Runner 2049 star wasn’t happy about it. “I just wanted to set the tone, just kind of let him know where he stood in my eyes,” Evans later said.

A source calls their animosity an open secret, and it’s playing out on the press tour. The insider explains, “Chris has been doing interviews with Ana de Armas while Ryan mostly promotes the movie on his own.”

Does Ryan Gosling Detest Chris Evans?

It’s true that Evans accidentally hit Gosling on the first day of filming. He admitted as much on Instagram. Accidents happen. Considering how long it takes for films to get made, this probably happened a full year ago. Evans’ comments about the incident weren’t meant seriously in the original interview.

More recently, Gosling and Evans look perfectly civil. It’s pretty common for press tours to separate stars to get as many interviews in as possible. The place you’d expect to see both would be the red carpet, and both were all smiles on that occasion. Speaking for Gosling and the rest of the cast, Evans wrote: “We had a blast!”

On another light note, Gosling used the press tour to poke fun at Evans’ mustache. He called it a “trash ‘stache” and doubled down on it. “Those were my real thoughts,” Gosling told The Hollywood Reporter. The mustache has robbed attention away from the film itself, but you can’t really categorize this as anything other than light ribbing.

For as powerful as Gosling and Evans are, they probably don’t get to control their media obligations. That’s a contractual matter with Netflix. Whether they do talk shows alone or with together isn’t up to them, so it’s hardly a sign of animosity. By this logic, you could say Gosling also detests his directors, de Armas, and everyone else in the film.

The Many Blood Feuds Of This Tabloid

Back in 2020, Life & Style announced Jonathan and Drew Scott were fighting. They’re still very close. It once ran a cover story about Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest feuding, yet they’re still on television every day. It’s also propagated the sexist and bogus feud between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Castmate drama sells tabloids, and it’s become a favorite trope for this lazy rag. Until Gosling and Evans start bad-mouthing each other, this story looks false.

