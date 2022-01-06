Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Reportedly ‘Locked In Bitter Feud’ Over CNN Firing, Unreliable Sources Claim

Are former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his ex-colleague Don Lemon “locked in a bitter feud”? A tabloid recently claimed the two are “no longer speaking” to each other after Lemon refused to defend his former colleague after Chris was fired from CNN over sexual misconduct allegations and claims he lied to the news network to help his brother, embattled former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon ‘Brothers’ At Odds?

“Sour Cuomo Thinks Lemon Is the Pits!” reads the headline out of a recent edition of the National Enquirer. The tabloid explains that Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN in early December after allegations of sexual misconduct as well as claims he lied to the network to help Andrew Cuomo with his own sexual assault allegations.

After facing these scandals (his rep has denied the allegation of sexual misconduct, calling the charges “not true”), Chris apparently expected his former co-worker and fellow CNN anchor Don Lemon to defend him or at least mention him on on-air. The two were once “close as brothers” a supposed insider insisted, but now they “are no longer speaking.”

A ‘Slap In The Face’ For Chris Cuomo

The tabloid claims that despite Chris, 51, once acting as a mentor for his 55-year-old former peer, Lemon has refused to “blow up his career to defend Chris!” a source snapped. Another so-called “insider” revealed Chris’ reaction to Lemon’s apparent snub, snitching, “This was a slap in the face for Chris.” The tipster added, “He was even there for Don when he revealed he was gay and again when sexual assault allegations were made against him in court!”

Lemon Guilty Of Similar Sins?

Furthermore, Lemon was blasted on social media after he reported on the conviction of Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime without mentioning the fact that the former Empire actor had testified in court that he’d learned about the Chicago police investigation of his story through a text from the Don Lemon Tonight host. “It infuriates Chris that Don abandoned him, especially since he’s been accused of the same things that got him fired,” the second source concluded.

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Rumor

Let’s be clear: The cases between Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are not “the same things” at all. Lemon didn’t help Smollett with his case false hate crime case, which is exactly what Chris did with his brother’s sexual assault case. And, despite the insinuation from the Enquirer, Chris wasn’t fired from CNN over the sexual misconduct allegations, though the charges were made public the same day as the former anchor’s firing. Chris had already been suspended over the actions he took to help Andrew Cuomo with his own sexual assault allegations.

It’s clear that Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo have enjoyed working together over the years, with the two hosting a podcast, The Handoff, for the majority of 2021 together. While Lemon has refrained from mentioning Chris on-air, that’s not in and of itself evidence of a rift between the two. It could possibly be Lemon trying to be tactful and respectful of his former colleague. It’s just like the Enquirer to read the worst into a situation with very little information to back it up.