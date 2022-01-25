Chip And Joanna Gaines Allegedly Scrambling To Salvage Their Brand After Disastrous Renovation Led To Show’s Cancellation, Rumor Says

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines done for? One report says some shoddy construction could bring down their entire empire. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Roof Crashes Down On Fixer Upper Duo!’

The Magnolia Network is apparently scrambling after its series Home Work became an embarrassment. The home renovation show overseen by Andy and Candis Meredith immediately saw a lawsuit from one of its patrons over $85,000 in work that was never completed. The network promptly canceled the series.

According to the National Enquirer, the Merediths have embarrassed Magnolia Network, and it leaves the Gaines in hot water. “This is the last thing the Gaineses needed,” an insider says. “‘The streaming service only launched last July, and this is a massive black eye that could kill it.”

Even though Magnolia removed the program from its lineup, insiders still say the scandal has caused irreparable damage. Another person suing over the Merediths’ renovations says, “I was Magnolia’s most loyal supporter, but now find myself a victim of their growth and greed.” One TV critic concludes, “This is a PR disaster that puts their reputations at risk.”

Let’s Be Serious About The Magnolia Network

Gossip Cop agrees that this is a PR disaster for the fledgling network. Renovation shows are built on trust as much as anything else. With these lawsuits against Home Work brought to light, it’s certainly a black mark on the Merediths.

However, is this tiny blip even going to make a mark on the albatross known as Magnolia? This is one show of many on an entire network. Chip and Joanna Gaines are millionaires with magazines, furniture, and their own hit series Fixer Upper to fall back on. These Home Work lawsuits are like a scratch on an aircraft carrier.

If anything, the swift pulling of Home Work boosts the Gaines’s reputation. They appear to be taking the side of the renovators in all of this, so it’s a boon to their judgment. Joanna just wrapped filming of Magnolia Table and appears totally unbothered in a humorous Instagram video.

Gaines Stories Abound

The Enquirer does not respect Chip and Joanna Gaines. It once claimed Joanna would crack under the pressure of Magnolia Network. She’s still going strong. Her marriage didn’t crumble either, as this outlet promised would happen thanks to the Fixer Upper reboot.

We’ve also busted its story about the Gaines fighting over money. This outlet has no real insight into the Gaines’ personal lives, and it seriously believes these lawsuits could destroy their brand. Magnolia has the momentum of a runaway freight train, so it’s going to survive this.

