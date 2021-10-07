Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Relationship ‘At A Breaking Point’?

On their hit home renovation show, Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines always appeared to be in a happy, healthy relationship. However, one tabloid reports that’s not the case, and the couple are, in fact, at a breaking point. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Are Chip And Joanna Gaines ‘At Breaking Point?’

According to a recent report from Star, Chip and Joanna Gaines are currently experiencing “cracks” in their seemingly strong relationship. “They’re bickering a lot,” an insider close to the couple dishes. Despite Chip and Joanna trying to convince their friends that the arguing is “normal,” the couple’s “inner circle aren’t so sure.” According to the magazine, the Gaines are on the verge of splitting if the something doesn’t change.

“They’re not carving out enough time for each other, and that could lead to resentment if they don’t turn things around soon,” the unnamed source continues. The tabloid notes the numerous businesses Chip and Joanna currently manage may be playing a role in their strife. Launching their Magnolia network, managing local businesses, publishing a magazine, and renovating a hotel while trying to raise five kids may be too much for Chip and Joanna. “They’re exhausted, overwhelmed, and taking it out on each other,” the tipster reveals.

Are Chip And Joanna Gaines Really Fighting?

So was Star accurate in saying Chip and Joanna’s relationship is on the verge of ruin? At Gossip Cop, we just don’t believe the narrative is true. The Fixer Upper couple’s Magnolia Network is set to premiere in early January, and it hardly seems likely a duo that’s “constantly bickering” enough to worry friends would be able to pursue such a venture.

In addition to their new network, the Gaines are also rebranding the popular show Fixer Upper into a series called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Where exactly are the apparently blatant cracks in the relationship? With so many new projects together, it seems impossible that the two were spending most of their time battling one another. Therefore, it’s safe to say this tabloid’s narrative is false, and the couple is more in sync than ever.

The Tabloids On Chip And Joanna Gaines

Despite their genuine love for each other and positive attitudes, the tabloids still love portraying Chip and Joanna Gaines in a bad light. In June, Star ran a similar story and claimed Joanna was overwhelmed by everything in her life. As a result, she supposedly took her stress out on Chip, who was “fed up” being treated “as a punching bag.” Again, the story had zero credibility and was entirely false — just like this latest rumor.