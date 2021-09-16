Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over $20 Million Net Worth?

Chip and Joanna Gaines always appear happy and in a loving relationship on their hit show Fixer Upper. But a year ago, one tabloid alleged the pair were arguing over financial matters. Now, Gossip Cop is looking back to see how the tension between the Gaines turned out.

Chip Gaines Hungry For More Money?

OK! noted that the Gaines family was reportedly worth upwards of $20 million. Despite this massive fortune, Chip Gaines thought “he and wife Joanna should be worth much more than that,” an insider revealed. The magazine pointed out that Chip and Joanna already run their Magnolia brand, retail and restaurant businesses, and a home decor line. However, Chip wanted to invest “cash into more ventures.”

The one thing preventing him from moving forward with new business ideas? His wife. According to the tabloid, Joanna disapproved of her husband’s costly plan. The unnamed source explained that the couple’s “businesses were hurt during quarantine,” so Joanna didn’t want to invest in any new ventures. The disagreement led to “tension,” and the source leaked the duo had been “squabbling.” The insider concluded by saying that even though “Chip’s not happy when someone tells him ‘No,’” Joanna wasn’t going to give in as she usually does.

What Happened With Chip And Joanna?

There are several reasons why Gossip Cop still doesn’t give this narrative any credibility. OK! said that Chip was looking for new business ventures to invest in, which really isn’t typical for the Gaines family. All of Chip and Joanna’s businesses were built from the ground up under their own brand, so it seems unlikely they would pour cash into something that isn’t their own.

The majority of information in the story came from an unnamed insider, which is an immediate red flag. This supposed pal of the family couldn’t even list any of the investments Chip was supposedly plotting. It doesn’t seem plausible that an insider that knows what a husband and wife are fighting about when they’re alone wouldn’t at least have some idea of what Chip wanted to get into next. A spokesperson for the Gaines’ attested there was “zero truth to any such rumor” regarding marital or financial tension, putting the final nail in the rumor’s coffin.

Chip And Joanna Gaines Today

The Gaines seem quite happy in their relationship based on their social media content. Recently, Chip chopped off all his hair to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Chip and Joanna Gaines raised millions of dollars by regularly promoting the hospital on their Instagram accounts, so clearly the couple is on the same page when it comes to their brand. OK!’s narrative that the Fixer Upper couple’s fighting was utterly false.