Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Hospitalized With ‘Deep Wound’ After Falling Down Mountain

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt is currently recovering after she was hospitalized following a nasty tumble on a mountain while hiking.

Hunt’s mother, Tavia Shackles, revealed some details about the incident. With a snapshot of her and Hunt, Shackles wrote in her Instagram Stories, “This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike [and] went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound. It’s been a looong day. Praise God she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick [and] complete recovery!”

Hours after the first snap, Ava Hunt took a picture after being hospitalized. “Update: surgery went very smoothly,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “And I’m back at home watching my favorite [Simone Biles]!!”

Hunt then wrote, “I’m feeling great (but I might still still be a little drugged up). Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers!!”

A couple of months before her nasty tumble, Hunt graduated from the Covenant School, which is a private Christian high school located in Dallas. She is heading to Southern Methodist University in the fall where she will be on the cheer team.

There is yet to be any confirmation if the recent hospitalization is going to have any impact on Ava Hunt’s cheerleading ability.

Tavia, Ava’s father, Clark, and her sister Gracie, are alums of Southern Methodist University. Gracie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and broadcast journalism and is attending the University of Kansas for her master’s degree in sports management.

Her brother Knobel is also attending Southern Methodist University and is on the soccer team.

Ava Hunt Celebrates Making the Southern Methodist University Cheer Team

In a sweet Instagram post this past spring, Ava Hunt celebrated making the Southern Methodist University cheerleading team.

“It’s official!!” she gushed. So beyond thankful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love! Pony up!!”

With her father and mother, Ava was seen signing her commitment forms with the Southern Methodist University banners surrounding her.

Tavia also beamed with pride while making a post on Instagram about Ava’s achievement. “Congratulations [Ava] on committing to cheer at SMU,” Tavia declared. “Your hard work, dedication, and God-given abilities have brought you this incredible opportunity. We are so proud of you and grateful to God for guiding you on this journey. Your joy is contagious, and we can’t wait to see you shine bright at the next level.”

Tavia also praised Ava’s coaches for helping her reach the latest milestone. “Your example, love, and mentorship have impacted all of us deeply, and what you do MATTERS.”