Cher’s Friends Reportedly Fear Nervous Breakdown After Family And Health Problems, Unverified Rumor Claims

Is Cher falling apart? One report says her friends are worried about the “Believe” singer’s well-being after an alarming social media post. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Nervous Breakdown Fears’

According to the Globe, Cher is wrecked by trauma and agony. In a recent Twitter post, Cher wrote in all capital letters, “These are the worst years I’ve ever seen,” and apologized for going off the grid in recent months. Sources believe this post is the result of a string of traumas.

Mary Bono, the fourth wife of Sonny Bono, is currently taking Cher to court over unpaid royalties. The Moonstruck star is also suffering from migraines and may even have a brain tumor. The outlet also makes sure to mention that she’s also battling her two adult children, “sex-swapper” Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

“Cher has a very up and down relationship with both her sons and that’s a definite cause of sadness and pain for her right now,” a source says. Her micromanaging has suffocated her sons, and neither wants anything to do with her at the moment. Cher’s also worried about her 95-year-old mother in Georgia amidst the crisis in Ukraine, the insider concludes.

Let’s Take A Look

First of all, referring to Chaz Bono as a “sex-swapper” is deeply unnecessary. The story is not about him and his identity is irrelevant. Casual transphobia is embarrassing and shameful.

It’s true that Cher is struggling right now, but this story is completely misleading. For those that don’t follow her, Cher always uses all caps in her social media posts, so this is not abnormal.

YA KNOW…NO.

WE ALL😭,BUT SOMETIMES,WE😭A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS.TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED,

REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE

FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT.IVE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT,& THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN,..ADD FAMILY TO THAT,& ITS RECIPE FOR

DIASTER CAKE. — Cher (@cher) March 11, 2022

The star is quite vocal on Twitter, so seeing her express her feelings isn’t either. However, the tabloid omitted her follow-up comment.

IM BETTER🍰2DAY💪🏼.

SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT,

THEN REALIZE,IVE GOT MILES MORE”LIMIT”IN ME.SOMETIMES I GET ON,WHAT I”THINK”IS MY LAST NERVE,THEN FIND LOTS MORE”LAST NERVES TO GET ON.SOMETIMES I NEED 2 REGROUP,REBOOT GIVE”ME”A TIME OUT, THEN SAY FK THIS.I WONT STOP — Cher (@cher) March 11, 2022

Additionally, most of Cher’s feed—both before and after the “worst years” tweet—has been focused on Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Taking away those pieces of context reveal that this report is nothing more than an attempt to trick readers.

I Would Like to Sponsor

Ukrainian Families in My Home.They Would Be Safe & Cared For.MANY PEOPLE IN MY POSITION NEED TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE.IF I WAS ALONE OR WITH MY CHILDREN,& WE WERE TRAUMATIZED,I WOULD

HOPE SOMEONE LIKE ME

TO TAKE CARE OF US. — Cher (@cher) March 18, 2022

PUTIN KILLED INNOCENT CHILDREN IN SYRIA WITH CHEMICAL WEAPONS.

I DID THIS SONGS WITH CHILDREN’S CHOIR…PUTIN IS STILL THE MURDERER ,

BUT THIS TIME THE CHILDREN ARE

ARE INNOCENT UKRAINIANS — Cher (@cher) March 16, 2022

The world is on fire, so it’s hard to say Cher is in the wrong here. She is just voicing how millions of folks feel all the time. Real friends don’t talk to tabloids, so these fears for a vague brain tumor are totally made up. While the magazine would paint Cher as frail and struggling, she seems to be carrying on as normal. She apparently had a good time watching the Academy Awards, cheering on Liza Minelli and stepping away for a drink before the biggest moment of the night.

I Hadn’t Seen The Fight

Dip💩…I went To get a Dr Pepper. — Cher (@cher) March 28, 2022

A Frequent Target

Back in June, Globe reported that Cher would die very soon. It’s been promoting her death for years now, with headlines shouting that Cher was going to die soon. She did not. It even accused Cher of being a maneater during COVID-19 for some reason. You cannot trust this report on her health when the source has been wrong so many times before.

