Tabloid Gossip Says Cher Apparently Furious Over Diana Ross’ Recent Performance

Has a recent performance reignited bad blood between Diana Ross and Cher? One tabloid claims the singers’ feud is still alive and well. Here’s what we know.

Cher Gives Diana Ross The ‘Stink Eye’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Cher and Diana Ross are still locked in a bitter feud, decades after their original falling out. According to the article, Ross’ recent performance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee incited jealousy from her ex-bestie, Cher. “Seeing Diana strut her stuff at the Jubilee was tough for Cher to take,” an insider dishes. “In Cher’s way of thinking, it would’ve been nice to be invited since she’s the grande dame of Hollywood, not Diana.”

The tipster reminds readers that things turned sour between the former friends when Kiss frontman Gene Simmons left the “Believe” songstress for Ross back in the late ’70s. “Cher was so in love with Gene. They were living together and everything, and then suddenly he was leaving her for Diana,” the snitch confides. “What really hurt Cher is she considered Diana a true friend. They were very close until Diana stabbed her in the back.”

Is Cher Jealous Of Diana Ross?

The truth behind Cher and Diana Ross’ falling out is far less dramatic than the magazine makes it out to be. In fact, it doesn’t seem like there was ever any bad blood between the two powerhouses. This notion was mostly upheld by a 2015 interview with Gene Simmons. In said report, Simmons told the Mirror how his and Ross’s relationship began.

“One Christmas I asked [Cher] what I should buy her and she said, ‘Call my friend Diana Ross, she will tell you exactly what I like as she is my best friend.’ So I called Diana up and we went shopping. Then our feelings for each other developed very fast and we started a relationship together. I guess thereafter Cher and Diana never spoke.”

But it would seem like Simmons’ memory wasn’t so reliable. According to an interview Simmons gave in 1980, Cher remained friendly with both Simmons and Ross after their breakup. She even attended a Kiss rehearsal with Ross shortly after the split.

And as recently as 2017, Cher posted a shoutout to her old friend. “Watch Diana,” Cher Tweeted. “She’s still breathtakingly beautiful, & electric on stage.”

WATCHED DIANA ….SHES STILL BREATHTAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL,& ELECTRIC ON STAGE 🙌🏻

A TRUE LEGEND 🌹

IT WAS AMAZING TO SEE ALL DIANE'S FAMILY ON STAGE TOGETHER….BERRY & SMOKEY 2❤️

Brought tear to see 3 Little Girls Together & Grown up.

💋RHONDA 💋TRACEE

💋CHUDNEY — Cher (@cher) November 20, 2017

So, looking at all of the facts, we’re highly skeptical of the tabloid’s story. While it’s fair to say Ross and Cher didn’t stay as close over the years, this talk of jealousy is complete nonsense. So, no, we don’t believe Cher was anything other than happy for her old friend as she performed at the Platinum Jubilee.

The Magazine On Cher And Diana Ross

While the National Enquirer‘s blasé treatment of Cher and Ross’ history is nowhere near justified, we can’t say it’s surprising. We’ve busted plenty of the tabloid’s stories about the singers in the past. Just last year, the outlet claimed Diana Ross was in dire health. Then the magazine argued that Cher was celebrating her birthday with a laundry list of plastic surgeries. And finally, the publication alleged Cher was struggling with “unrelenting pain” after a dental procedure. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t trustworthy anywhere Cher or Diana Ross is concerned.

