chef-who-trained-under-gordon-ramsay-murdered-at-41

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Swedish chef who previously trained with Gordon Ramsay in London.

41-year-old Mussie Imnetu was discovered unconscious with a suspected head injury near the Notting Hill Carnival festival on August 26, as reported by the Metropolitan Police. Tragically, Imnetu passed away four days later, leading authorities to classify the incident as a murder.

Omar Wilson, a 31-year-old U.K. man, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The Suspect Appeared in Court on Monday, Where He Was Charged with Murder

The BBC reported that Wilson appeared in court on Monday, where prosecutors announced that he was charged with murder. As of now, Wilson has not yet entered a plea, according to the outlet.

During a brief hearing, Wilson confirmed only his name and date of birth. He was subsequently remanded into custody in preparation for a plea and trial hearing at the same court on November 25. Additionally, a provisional trial date was established for February 3 of the following year. The estimated duration of the trail is two weeks.

Chef Imnetu was visiting London from Dubai, where he lived and worked, according to the police. The BBC, citing prosecutors, reported that Imnetu was head-butted before the suspect allegedly punched him multiple times. He allegedly continued the assault even after he had fallen to the ground.

The Murder Victim Worked with Renowned Chefs Such as Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing, and Alain Ducasse

Imnetu, a chef residing and working in Dubai, was in the UK on business, according to the Metropolitan Police. He left The Arts Club, a private members-only venue in Mayfair, shortly after 1:00 PM on August 26, dressed in a blue T-shirt and black jeans. It is reported that he later purchased a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant around 10:30 PM, which was bustling with carnival-goers.

The events leading up to the alleged attack remain unclear. Police are actively seeking witnesses who may possess additional information about Imnetu’s activities before his death.

As stated on the Arts Club Dubai website, Mr. Imnetu has had the privilege of collaborating with celebrated celebrity chefs. These includedGordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing, and Alain Ducasse. Originally from Eritrea, Imnetu was raised in Sweden.