‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Living Reclusive Life?

Has Shelley Long given up on love? One tabloid claims the Cheers star has become a recluse, preferring the company of her dogs than that of men. Here’s what we know about the sitcom legend.

Shelley Long ‘Swore Off Guys’?

This week, the Globe reports Shelley Long no long cares about having friends or finding a man. Apparently, the ’80s sitcom star has all but gone into hiding. “She doesn’t have many friends and she hasn’t had a significant other in almost 20 years,” an inside source dishes. “After her two divorces, she swore off love so she wouldn’t be in a vulnerable position again. Most days, she stays at home, but once in a blue moon, she walks her dog. She hates being recognized and recalling the show that made her a household name.”

But the insider claims Shelley’s hiatus from acting wasn’t exactly her choice. After a tense time on the set of Cheers, Hollywood bigwigs didn’t want to go anywhere near her. “She quit Cheers in a huff and it left a bad impression in Hollywood, like she bit the hand that fed her,” the tipster explains. “She’s never really been able to reclaim her leading-lady status. These days, she’s lucky if she gets a bit role.”

Shelley Long Shunned By Hollywood?

Just because the paparazzi haven’t seen Long in while, we doubt that means that nobody has. And it’s unlikely that anyone with actual insight into Long’s personal life is peddling this portrait of her as a social pariah. Long is completely allowed to take less work. After a long and successful career in show business, who can blame her for preferring a relaxed life away from the public eye?

Besides, it’s completely inaccurate to suggest her time on Cheers ruined her career. The actress has consistently booked roles for decades and was in the top cast of a mystery movie released earlier this month. While she may keep a low profile, she certainly hasn’t disappeared. It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to force a story out of this mundane sighting of Shelley Long.

The Tabloid On Older Celebrities

It’s obvious the Globe has an issue with celebrities aging. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Betty White was becoming a “recluse.” Then the outlet reported Jane Seymour was terrified of developing Alzheimer’s. And more recently, the tabloid claimed Angie Dickinson was frail and “barely recognizable.” We know better than to trust the Globe to report accurately on older celebrities.