Charlize Theron Allegedly Romancing Another Actor After 7 Years Of Being Single, Dubious Gossip Says

Is Charlize Theron thinking about dating again? One tabloid claims Theron has finally found romance on the set of her latest film. Here’s what we know about Theron’s new beau.

‘It’s On’ For Charlize Theron’s New Romance?

This week, New Idea reports Charlize Theron is striking up an unlikely flirtation with her Fast X co-star, Jason Momoa. “Sparks are flying,” an insider spills, adding that Theron has been a good friend to Momoa as he separates from his wife Lisa Bonet. “They were drawn to each other on the first day of filming,” the tipster confides. “It’s obvious he’s in awe of her… There is definitely chemistry between them.”

Who Is Charlize Theron Dating?

This rumor seems to be mostly supported by a recent photo Theron shared on Instagram. In the pic, Theron and Momoa are cozied up in a friendly embrace, which certainly excited fans in the comments.

But aside from this post and a comment from Momoa about Theron being “amazing,” we have no reason to believe anything romantic is brewing. First of all, Momoa just recently announced his separation from Lisa Bonet. It’s not even clear at this point if he’s moved out of their shared home. They are clearly trying to move forward with their separation as respectfully as possible given they share two young children. So, even if Momoa was interested in Theron—which we don’t have any evidence for—we doubt he’d be rushing into anything serious so soon.

But Is Charlize Theron Chasing Jason Momoa?

Furthermore, Theron famously doesn’t date. Back in 2020, she told Drew Barrymore that she hadn’t seriously dated anyone in over five years. “I don’t long for that much,” she said. “I can honestly say this, on my life: I don’t feel lonely.” She also said that any prospective partner would have to “come with a lot of game” because she isn’t going to settle for anything less than the best. So, we really aren’t buying this idea that she’s already eyeing up Momoa. Theron just met him, and he hasn’t even filed for divorce from his wife yet.

As for the picture Theron shared, we’ll say this: Momoa has a reputation for being one of the nicest actors in Hollywood. He’s universally beloved by all of his co-stars, and this single friendly photo is just a drop in the bucket for the Aquaman star. We’re sure Theron and Momoa became fast friends because that’s just how the actor rolls. But as for any romance, we’re going to need a lot more proof before we start making our “Jarlize” shirts.

The Tabloid On Momoa And Theron

Of course, New Idea has been wrong about both Momoa and Theron in its stories before. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Theron was feuding with Jennifer Aniston because she was interested in Brad Pitt. Then the outlet claimed Jason Momoa was at “war” with Chris Hemsworth. Given the tabloid’s misses in the past, we definitely aren’t buying its latest tale.

