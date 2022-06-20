Investigating The Gossip About Charlize Theron’s Supposed Long-Term Romantic Arrangement With Rumored Fling

Is Charlize Theron finally seeing someone again after seven years of being single? Rumor has it, Theron has been keeping her latest romance under wraps for a while now. Let’s take a closer look at the story.

Is Charlize Theron Dating Another Actress’ Ex?

Per Woman’s Day, Charlize Theron is quietly seeing Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. Aubry rose to fame in the early ’00s due to his relationship with Halle Berry, but sources say he’s now seeing Theron in a casual, non-exclusive arrangement. “Word is that they see each other fairly regularly, and it’s an arrangement that works for both of them,” an insider dishes.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2017, and the article explains how the couple has been keeping their romance under wraps ever since. “Both Charlize and Gabriel were relieved when the chatter went away. It gave them the chance to regroup and get back to doing their thing on their own terms,” the snitch concludes.

Charlize Theron Seeing Model ‘On The Sly’?

It’s obvious that the tabloids were really scraping at the bottom of the barrel with this story. First of all, Theron completely shot down her rumored romance with Aubry back in 2017. “No. I’ve never met him… I’ve met him for like three seconds, like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school,” Theron said at the time. And since the only evidence for their alleged relationship was a single photo of them at the beach, we’re inclined to believe her.

And this tale about their secret low-key relationship was lifted straight from an Us Weekly story that we’ve already debunked. So, we have absolutely no reason to trust this regurgitated version. And, according to Theron herself, she’s not worried about dating anyone. “I don’t long for that much,” she said back in 2020. “I can honestly say this, on my life: I don’t feel lonely.” She added that if anyone were to pursue her, they’d have to really be something special.

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game,” Theron remarked. “Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that’s like, ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,’ because I just won’t accept anything less.” So, is she settling for low-key hookups with Gabriel Aubry? Maybe. But when investigating Theron’s dating history, it really seems like this whole Aubry mess was a red herring.

The Tabloids On Charlize Theron

While Theron may have no interest in dating anyone, celebrity gossip magazines are very invested in her love life. Earlier this year, OK! claimed the South African actress was romancing Brad Pitt. Then New Idea reported Theron was pursuing her new Fast X co-star. And of course, there was Us Weekly‘s dubious report about Gabriel Aubry. Clearly, the tabloids are ready for Theron to get back out there, even though she seems perfectly content as is.

