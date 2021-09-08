Charlie Watts Took Mick Jagger Feud To The Grave?

The death of Charlie Watts rocked fans of rock ‘n’ roll the world over. Old stories are coming to light about his relationship with the rest of the Rolling Stones, including one about punching out Mick Jagger. Did the two hate each other for decades afterward? Here’s what we found.

‘Stones Drummer Took Grudge To His Grave’

According to the Globe, Watts took a grudge against Jagger all the way to the grave. In 1978, Jagger dismissed Watts during an argument, calling him “only my drummer.” Watts reportedly calmly bottled his rage until later that night when he walked across the hall of the hotel, knocked on Jagger’s door, then punched his lights out.

Insiders say the two never mended fences over the slight. A source says, “Charlie was a good guy, but he wasn’t gonna let Mick treat him like a punk… he never forgot it.”

Charlie Watts’ Punch Was Legendary

The story about Watts punching Jagger is spectacular and completely true. It gets better too: The punch Watts threw nearly plunged Jagger out the window, but Keith Richards saved his life. Not out of love, but because Jagger was wearing his jacket. This is just one of probably hundreds of depraved road stories in the decades-long history of “the greatest rock and roll band in the world.”

The Globe is seeking to profit off the death of Watts by inventing a rivalry. This is a disgusting and wafer-thin story. Obviously, Watts and Jagger buried the hatchet. The punch was thrown during the Carter administration, so they’ve had decades upon decades to hash it out. Hash it out they did. When Watts died, tributes poured in from the band and rock dignitaries alike. Jagger himself posted a lovely video of the drummer.

Watts was the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones and was beloved by the rest of the band. This story is pathetic and despicable.

Other Horrid Stories

This tabloid has no dignity and exploits elderly celebrities all the time. It recently claimed Bob Barker was fading away, a disgusting story considering Barker is only a private citizen at this point. It peddles health fear-mongering stories all the time.

It also has no insight into the band. It said their No Filter tour would be disastrous for their health as if touring is anything new for them. Watts voluntarily did not go on the tour over his own health, so that story is still ridiculous. Jagger also never welcomed a ninth baby as the Globe promised he would. It’s got no insight into the band’s life and only wants to profit off misery.